Country Mini Doodle Farms Named 2025 Best of Florida Winner

SUMMERFIELD, FL, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country Mini Doodle Farms, a boutique breeder specializing in mini and toy Goldendoodles, has been named a 2025 Best of Florida winner, recognizing nearly two decades of dedication to responsible breeding practices, exceptional care, and family-friendly pups raised with heart.Founded in 2005, the farm has earned a loyal following for its thoughtful approach to breeding. By combining the golden retriever’s affectionate nature with the intelligence and hypoallergenic coat of the miniature poodle, the team produces well-socialized, low-shedding dogs in a range of sizes and colors. All parent dogs undergo DNA health testing, and each puppy is backed by a two-year genetic health guarantee.What sets Country Mini Doodle Farms apart is its people-first, pup-focused approach. The dogs aren’t raised in kennels—they’re part of the family, living on the farm under the daily care of a devoted team. From hands-on socialization to full transparency during the adoption process, the experience is built on trust and integrity.The company has always focused on doing right by the dogs and the families who love them. Receiving this award is seen as an incredible honor and a reflection of the care and dedication put into raising each puppy.As demand for ethical, health-conscious breeding grows, Country Mini Doodle Farms continues to stand out as a trusted name in Florida and beyond. With this new recognition, the team looks ahead with gratitude—and a few extra tail wags.Click here for more information!

