Town of Londonderry, NH Enhances Operations with OpenGov

LONDONDERRY, NH, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After years of relying on outdated, manual systems that slowed service delivery and limited transparency, the Town of Londonderry, New Hampshire recognized the need for a new solution. Town leaders chose OpenGov Enterprise Asset Management and Permitting & Licensing , the nation’s leading provider of AI and ERP software purpose-built for state and local governments.Located in Southern New Hampshire, Londonderry is a growing community whose staff has long faced challenges with paper-based workflows and legacy systems lacking integration with GIS and mobile tools. In its search, Londonderry prioritized a platform that could centralize asset data, reduce reliance on institutional knowledge, and offer staff real-time access to information in the field.OpenGov stood out for its ease of use, seamless integration capabilities, and proven track record of helping municipalities improve day-to-day operations. Its adoption will allow staff to access asset and maintenance data instantly, reduce costly emergency repairs, and improve decision-making through advanced analytics. By embracing these tools, Londonderry aims to extend the life of critical assets, reduce emergency repairs and increase public trust through transparent operations.“For too long, our staff has had to work around outdated systems that slowed us down and limited transparency,” said Shaun Mulholland, Town Manager. “With OpenGov, we will be able to centralize information, empower our staff with mobile access, and deliver a higher level of service to our residents. This investment positions Londonderry to be more proactive, efficient, and accountable.”Londonderry marks the 12th New Hampshire municipality to join OpenGov.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com

