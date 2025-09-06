Where Taxes Meet Expertise: Impress Tax Service Wins 2025 Best of Florida Award

TAMARAC, FL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impress Tax Service, a leading provider of comprehensive tax and financial services, has been named a 2025 Best of Florida Award winner. Since its founding in 2018 by Certified Public Accountant Bria Harris, Impress Tax Service has grown from a local Tamarac business into a trusted resource serving clients across all 50 states.What sets Impress Tax Service apart is its broad suite of offerings designed to simplify financial life at every stage. Beyond traditional individual and business tax preparation, they provide expert guidance for business startups, helping clients navigate the complexities of entity selection, EIN registration, and QuickBooks management. Their services also include account management, helping clients track finances and optimize spending, as well as in-house cash advances for those awaiting tax refunds. In addition, they provide helpful services like document notarization and tax preparation courses to make the process smoother for their clients.“Our goal is to provide a full-service financial partner that’s as invested in our clients’ success as they are,” said Bria Harris, Owner and CEO of Impress Tax Service. “Winning the Best of Florida award is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and our commitment to delivering expert, personalized service.”With team members located in Florida, Ohio, and California, Impress Tax Service combines local insight with a national reach, ensuring responsive and accessible support. This award recognition motivates the company to continue innovating its services and expanding its educational resources, all while staying true to its core promise: “Your Business is Our Priority.”Click here for more information!

