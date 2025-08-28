ICYMI: Climate Investors Talk Cap-and-Trade in California

Experts weigh in on the best-case-scenario for California’s Cap-and-Trade program via a recent op-ed in Capitol Weekly

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In early August, climate investors Ari Freisinger and Nik Mittal provided their perspective on the Cap-and-Trade reauthorization negotiations currently taking place in California. Their viewpoint is loud and clear – they want lawmakers to reauthorize and strengthen the Cap-and-Trade program to help stabilize it and also provide greater market certainty.California’s Cap-and-Trade program is one of California’s foundational policies in the fight against climate change. Right now, state legislators and the Governor are negotiating the policy contours of a Cap-and-Trade program extension, as well as how to invest the billions in annual revenue generated by this program. The outcome of these negotiations will set the terms of the program’s reauthorization, as well as how effectively the program is designed to help California reach our 2045 climate goals and advance broader sustainability, climate, and energy affordability programs across the state.In their op-ed published in Capitol Weekly, Freisinger and Mittal highlight that strengthening the program will help the state reduce pollution while generating revenue to invest in programs that will make California more affordable and climate resilient – investments that will benefit all Californians. As part of their ongoing climate advocacy work, NextGen California is elevating the perspectives of experts like Freisinger and Mittal to highlight the critical need for a stronger, reauthorized Cap-and-Trade program in California.NextGen California is a nonprofit advocacy organization that breaks down barriers and rebalances power in the State Capitol on behalf of all Californians.

