Dr. Dena Lodato selected for IAOTP’s Executive Choice Award

Dr. Dena Lodato will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Dena Lodato, veterinary surgeon, was recently selected for The Executive Choice Award by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members chosen for this distinction. These special honorees have demonstrated leadership roles that shape the direction and success of their organizations. They’ve excelled at driving value, guiding teams and ensuring their decisions align with the company’s mission and goals. These individuals have strong leadership skills, emotional intelligence, effective communication, resilience, and the ability to inspire and empower their teams. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. Dr. Dena Lodato will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2025 at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over a decade of experience in the industry, Dr. Lodato has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Dr. Lodato has excelled in her role as a small animal surgeon and medical director at her own practice, Resurge Veterinary Surgical Specialists and Rehabilitation, LLC since 2021. She specializes in orthopedics, wound management, and neurosurgery, as well as sees new consultations for animals for a wide range of surgical diseases, and provides hyperbaric oxygen treatment. The practice is the only referral hospital that offers acupuncture for animals and offers externships for veterinary students.Prior to her current role, Dr. Lodato began her career working with the Red Bank Veterinary Hospital in 2013. Following that, she was the head of the surgical department at the Animal Emergency and Referral Center, an affiliate of Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine, from 2015 to 2016. In 2015, she earned diplomate status in the American College of Veterinary Surgeons. In 2016, she moved to Louisiana and was an associate surgeon in a surgical referral practice before opening Resurge Veterinary Surgical Specialists and Rehabilitation. Also dedicated to civil advocacy, she lends her expertise through work with local rescue groups, humane societies and animal shelters, and is the president of the Florida Parish Veterinary Medical Association.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Lodato earned a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Science from Rutgers University, a Master’s degree from Mississippi State University and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine also from Mississippi State University. She also completed an internship at the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Lodato has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2023 she was awarded Top Doctors in Veterinary Medicine by Marquis. In 2024 she was selected as Top Veterinary Surgical Specialist by IAOTP as well as The Empowered Woman Award. This past year, Dr. Lodato was featured in IAOTP’s internationally best-selling book, “The Top 50 Fearless Leaders,” where a chapter was dedicated to her. This year she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Lodato for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate all of her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Lodato attributes her success to her drive, perfectionism and commitment to continual improvement. When not working, she enjoys art, motorcycles, fitness, and spending time in nature. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://www.resurge.vet/ Watch her video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyYJA3hjxqo&t=1s About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

