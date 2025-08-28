Verge Agriculture Unveils Breakthrough in Autonomy Experience Design

Declare Your Autonomy

Verge Ag demonstrates a decision-first path to autonomy that works with existing fleets.

Growers have been sold the idea that autonomy is something they’ll need to wait for. But autonomy isn’t coming. It’s already here.” — Godard, CEO of Verge

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verge Agriculture today released a new video that reframes the story of autonomy in agriculture. Titled Declare Your Autonomy, the short video shows how Verge’s platform shifts the conversation from hardware to decision-making—offering a practical pathway for growers to adopt autonomy with the fleets they already run.“Most people think autonomy starts with new equipment. They are wrong. Autonomy starts with decisions,” the video declares Unlike hardware-first approaches that hinge on model-year upgrades and costly subscriptions, Verge’s Autonomy Experience Design focuses on capturing grower intent before the cab, before the pass, and before the field is in motion. The result is an intelligence layer that transforms any fleet into an integrated autonomy system.The video features a grower in Australia experiencing firsthand how Verge’s Launch Pad software connects farm plans to equipment seamlessly—all without extra unlocks or hardware.“Growers have been sold the idea that autonomy is something they’ll need to wait for. But autonomy isn’t coming. It’s already here,” said Godard, CEO of Verge. “This video shows the first real step beyond AB lines, into a system where every pass, turn, and refill is part of a smarter whole.”Key Highlights from the Video:- From AB Lines to Autonomy Experience Design – A shift from two-point steering to full-field coordination.- No Unlocks, No Waiting – Verge enables autonomy with today’s fleets, avoiding costly delays and upgrades.- Grower Intent at the Center – Autonomy designed around the decisions that matter most, not around equipment constraints.The full video, Declare Your Autonomy, is available now at www.VergeAg.com

Declare your Autonomy!

