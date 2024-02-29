The Future of Cat Care is Here: Sylvester.ai and ZumVet Partner to Offer AI-powered Pain Detection in Southeast Asia
We are leading the global market for in-time insights to accurately and visually assess pet wellness, giving every animal a voice in their well-being.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sylvester.ai today announced a long-term partnership with ZumVet, under which Sylvester.ai will deliver immediate visual pain assessment via an API integration to the 1000’s of cats on the ZumVet platform. ZumVet aids both clinics and pet parents by delivering pet wellness and health care via a digital platform.
— Susan Groeneveld, CEO at Sylvester.ai
Driven by real-time animal health data, robust veterinary insights, and visual artificial intelligence, ZumVet and Sylvester’s API Tably; together provide pet parents and veterinarians with a robust digital engagement that quickly detects pet wellness through taking a picture and soon to be released - video of a cat's face allowing caregivers to take immediate action. Tably is now available in Southeast Asia on ZumVet’s app.
“ZumVet is an innovative platform advancing pet care and empowering pet parents,” said Susan Groeneveld, CEO at Sylvester.ai. "Similarly, Sylvester.ai’s Tably API continues to show that veterinary clinic success, caregiver empowerment, and a higher level of cat care all benefit from using the technology. This is another dramatic first for the pet health market, and we are proud to be teamed with ZumVet in the Southeast Asia market.”
“We are delighted to be partnering with Sylvester.ai, where their Tably API will complement our existing AI Pet Pain Detector tool," said Athena Lee, CEO at ZumVet. "This collaboration allows us to leverage their specialized visual recognition technology specifically designed for cats, expanding our capabilities and offering even more comprehensive insights. We look forward to the practical benefits this partnership will bring, improving pet care and fostering better outcomes for both pets and their owners."
“With partnerships scaling in multiple geographies, we are leading the global market for in-time insights to accurately and visually assess pet wellness, giving every animal a voice in their well-being,” Groeneveld said. "ZumVet is on a mission to learn and grow with us together, enabling greater care for the cat population in Southeast Asia.”
Sylvester.ai and ZumVet share a common mission of propelling pet healthcare forward with innovative technologies. Through their collaborative efforts, they aim to spearhead transformative shifts in the industry and equip pet parents and clinicians with the necessary insights to make well-informed choices for their beloved pets' health and welfare.
About Sylvester.ai
Global pet wellness and animal health digital platforms use Sylvester.ai smart phone enabled API technology to immediately, easily and over time assess pet health, giving every animal a voice in their well-being. Our mission is to bring cats and their caregivers even closer together.
About ZumVet
ZumVet is a leading tech-enabled veterinary care provider headquartered in Singapore, offering accessible and reliable veterinary care services to pet owners. With a focus on innovation, ZumVet combines advanced technology and a dedicated care team to deliver a comprehensive and seamless veterinary care experience. Through its telemedicine platform and offline touchpoints, ZumVet aims to improve the well-being of pets and empower pet parents.
