SWAN Systems & LI-COR Environmental Unveil the Definitive Water Management Solution for Ag Retail
Accelerating the benefits of irrigation technology optimization in ag retail
We are excited to bring our joint solution to ag retailers, empowering them with effective and easy-to-use tools.”FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SWAN Systems and LI-COR Environmental are proud to introduce a solution that provides retailers with the necessary tools to ensure their customers can achieve optimal water use and heightened productivity.
— Tim Hyde, CEO of SWAN Systems
This collaboration signifies a significant evolution in agricultural practices, seamlessly transitioning from basic water measurement to comprehensive, actionable water management with:
● Continuous Monitoring: Tracking every field block in detail to pinpoint management opportunities.
● Direct Measurements: Gaining confidence in irrigation practices with advanced water measurements from the LI-710 Evapotranspiration Sensor paired with SWAN.
● Elevated Engagement: Transforming water status data into actionable insights for sharing with a broader network of stakeholders.
● Decisive Action: Empowering decision-makers with the right tools and knowledge for optimal irrigation choices.
● Validated Outcomes: Demonstrating the effectiveness of optimized water and nutrition management decisions.
Enhanced Benefits for Ag Retailers
Ag retailers now have the advantage of:
● Proactive Engagement: Gaining a deep understanding of and presenting actionable water management data to growers and irrigators.
● Stronger Grower Relationships: Enhancing loyalty and engagement through performance and usage insights.
● Validating Decisions: Delivering consistent value and effectively engaging customers throughout the season.
With SWAN Systems and LI-COR Environmental, retailers get data and the ability to transform that data into actionable insights.
"Our collaboration with LI-COR signifies a pivotal step towards making water management more efficient and sustainable,” said Tim Hyde, CEO of SWAN Systems. “We are excited to bring our joint solution to ag retailers, empowering them with effective and easy-to-use tools.”
SWAN Systems and LI-COR Environmental will showcase their combined offering at the Agricultural Retailers Association Conference & Expo from November 28-30 in Orlando, Florida.
“This partnership is about more than just combining technologies; it's about creating a sustainable future for agriculture,” said Derek Brazda, Global Business Development Manager at LI-COR Environmental. “We're thrilled to work with SWAN Systems in transforming how water management is approached and executed on farms across the country."
About SWAN Systems
SWAN Systems is the leader in irrigation technology optimization, the industry's first software and services suite that ensures the business of water management. Unlike other offerings that focus on improving single points of measurement throughout a field or orchard. SWAN integrates, upgrades, and enables the strategic touchpoints between business and agronomy to ensure that irrigation management practices produce the intended outcome. With SWAN Systems, you can shift your focus from managing complex pieces of technology in the field to optimizing business outcomes. Learn more at www.swansystems.com.
About LI-COR
LI-COR Environmental is a leading technology innovator for plant physiology, ecosystem, soil, light, water, wind, and greenhouse gas monitoring research. The company's instruments and analysis software are used in more than one hundred countries, including the International Space Station. LI-COR employs around 400 people at its headquarters in Lincoln, Neb., USA, and subsidiaries in Bad Homburg, Germany, Cambridge, UK, and Beijing, China. Learn more at www.licor.com/env.
