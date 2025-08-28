Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,258 in the last 365 days.

Ackah Business Immigration Law Nominated for People’s Choice Award at the Calgary Small Business Awards

Ackah Business Immigration Law Nomination for the People’s Choice Award at the 2025 Calgary Small Business Awards

Ackah Business Immigration Law Nomination for the People’s Choice Award at the 2025 Calgary Small Business Awards

Evelyn Ackah, CEO and Managing Lawyer of Ackah Business Immigration Law

Evelyn Ackah, CEO and Managing Lawyer of Ackah Business Immigration Law

Recognized for community impact, Ackah Law is honoured with a nomination for the People’s Choice Award at the Calgary Small Business Awards.

This is incredibly meaningful for us. It reflects the trust our clients place in us to guide their journeys and highlights our mission to provide compassionate, client-focused immigration services.”
— Evelyn Ackah, CEO and Managing Lawyer of Ackah Business Immigration Law
CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ackah Business Immigration Law is proud to announce its nomination for the People’s Choice Award at the 2025 Calgary Small Business Awards. The recognition celebrates the firm’s dedication to helping businesses, families and individuals achieve their immigration goals and build brighter futures in Canada.

At Ackah Business Immigration Law, immigration is more than paperwork; it’s about people, opportunities and building futures. The team approaches each case with heart, whether helping a business expand across borders or supporting a family beginning a new chapter in Canada.

Being nominated for the People’s Choice Award is a reflection of the strong relationships Ackah Business Immigration Law has built with its clients, partners and the Calgary community. The recognition underscores the firm’s ongoing commitment to making immigration a positive and life-changing experience for businesses and families alike.

VOTE FOR ACKAH LAW

Voting for the People’s Choice Award is open until September 9, 2025, and supporters may cast one vote per day. Every single vote brings Ackah Business Immigration Law closer to celebrating this milestone together at the Calgary Small Business Awards Gala on October 24, 2025.

👉 Cast your vote here: https://bit.ly/4lux93A

About Ackah Law

Ackah Business Immigration Law is a boutique Canadian immigration law firm based in Calgary, Alberta, with satellite offices in Vancouver and Toronto, serving clients from all over the world. The Ackah Business Immigration Law team assists businesses and individuals in crossing borders seamlessly into Canada and the United States. Led by CEO and Managing Lawyer Evelyn Ackah, the firm specializes in all areas of immigration law, with a focus on business immigration.

Evelyn Ackah
Ackah Business Immigration Law
+1 403-452-9515
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
TikTok
Facebook
Instagram
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ackah Business Immigration Law Nominated for People’s Choice Award at the Calgary Small Business Awards

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, International Organizations, Law, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more