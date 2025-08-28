Ackah Business Immigration Law Nominated for People’s Choice Award at the Calgary Small Business Awards

Ackah Business Immigration Law Nomination for the People’s Choice Award at the 2025 Calgary Small Business Awards Evelyn Ackah, CEO and Managing Lawyer of Ackah Business Immigration Law

Recognized for community impact, Ackah Law is honoured with a nomination for the People’s Choice Award at the Calgary Small Business Awards.

This is incredibly meaningful for us. It reflects the trust our clients place in us to guide their journeys and highlights our mission to provide compassionate, client-focused immigration services.” — Evelyn Ackah, CEO and Managing Lawyer of Ackah Business Immigration Law

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ackah Business Immigration Law is proud to announce its nomination for the People’s Choice Award at the 2025 Calgary Small Business Awards. The recognition celebrates the firm’s dedication to helping businesses, families and individuals achieve their immigration goals and build brighter futures in Canada.At Ackah Business Immigration Law, immigration is more than paperwork; it’s about people, opportunities and building futures. The team approaches each case with heart, whether helping a business expand across borders or supporting a family beginning a new chapter in Canada.Being nominated for the People’s Choice Award is a reflection of the strong relationships Ackah Business Immigration Law has built with its clients, partners and the Calgary community. The recognition underscores the firm’s ongoing commitment to making immigration a positive and life-changing experience for businesses and families alike.VOTE FOR ACKAH LAW Voting for the People’s Choice Award is open until September 9, 2025, and supporters may cast one vote per day. Every single vote brings Ackah Business Immigration Law closer to celebrating this milestone together at the Calgary Small Business Awards Gala on October 24, 2025.👉 Cast your vote here: https://bit.ly/4lux93A About Ackah LawAckah Business Immigration Law is a boutique Canadian immigration law firm based in Calgary, Alberta, with satellite offices in Vancouver and Toronto, serving clients from all over the world. The Ackah Business Immigration Law team assists businesses and individuals in crossing borders seamlessly into Canada and the United States. Led by CEO and Managing Lawyer Evelyn Ackah, the firm specializes in all areas of immigration law, with a focus on business immigration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.