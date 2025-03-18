Evelyn Ackah, CEO and Managing Lawyer of Ackah Business Immigration Law

Evelyn Ackah Shares Personal Experience with Racism in The Globe and Mail Article

While painful, I hope sharing my story will contribute to a much-needed dialogue on race, discrimination, and belonging in Canada.” — Evelyn Ackah, CEO & Managing Lawyer, Ackah Business Immigration Law

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a deeply personal and thought-provoking article published in The Globe and Mail , Calgary-based immigration lawyer Evelyn Ackah, the CEO and Managing Lawyer of Ackah Business Immigration Law , shares a painful experience of racial discrimination that left a lasting impact on her sense of belonging in Canada. The article, which will appear online on March 17 and in print on March 18, recounts an incident in which Ms. Ackah was wrongly accused, humiliated, and escorted out of a store simply because of the color of her skin.As a seasoned immigration lawyer and the founder of Ackah Business Immigration Law, Ms. Ackah has dedicated her career to helping newcomers navigate Canada’s immigration system. Yet, in this moment, she was painfully reminded that systemic racism remains a daily reality for many, including Black professionals.“I’ve been in Canada for almost 50 years, yet in that moment, I was still the outsider, the ‘other’ who could not possibly be a lawyer simply because I was Black,” says Ackah. “This experience has forced me to confront the lasting impact of racism on my own identity, my family and my community. While painful, I hope sharing my story will contribute to a much-needed dialogue on race, discrimination, and belonging in Canada.”Ms. Ackah’s article highlights the emotional toll of racial profiling and the unsettling reality that Black Canadians must still prepare their children to deal with discrimination in everyday spaces like shopping malls. It also sheds light on the complexities of cross-cultural racism—when people of color discriminate against each other based on internalized biases and power structures.Through her legal work, community involvement, and now her writing, Ackah continues to be a powerful advocate for diversity, inclusion, and equity in Canada.About Ackah LawAckah Business Immigration Law is a boutique Canadian immigration law firm based in Calgary, Alberta with offices in Vancouver and Toronto that serves clients from all over the world. The Ackah Law team helps businesses and individuals' cross borders seamlessly into Canada and the United States. Led by CEO and Managing Lawyer Evelyn Ackah, the firm specializes in all areas of immigration law, with a focus on business immigration. Contact Evelyn Ackah and Ackah Law today at contact@ackahlaw.com or (403) 452-9515.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.