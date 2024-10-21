Ackah Law Announces New Significant Changes to Intra-Company Transferees (ICT) – International Mobility Program Updates

Canada Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah

Significant Changes to Canada’s Intra-Company Transfer Program Tighten Restrictions on Foreign Workers

IRCC’s new guidance stresses compliance and planning for businesses transferring personnel to Canadian branches, ensuring only companies with long-term operations and economic contributions benefit.” — Evelyn Ackah, Founder & Managing Lawyer, Ackah Business Immigration Law

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Immigration , Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced major updates to the Intra-Company Transfer (ICT) program, part of the International Mobility Program (IMP), which will impose stricter requirements on foreign companies transferring employees to Canadian branches.These updates mark a significant shift in how foreign businesses and workers qualify for work permits exempt from Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIAs).The revised guidelines clarify that the ICT program is not designed for transferring an enterprise's general workforce but is intended to address specific temporary business needs through highly specialized workers, managers, and executives.The rules emphasize the temporary admission of key personnel from multinational corporations (MNCs) for limited durations. This change notably affects companies based in countries outside of free trade agreements with Canada, such as India, Ghana, and Nigeria.Key Changes to the ICT Program Include:- Stricter Eligibility Criteria: Foreign companies must now prove that they are part of an existing multinational corporation (MNC) with revenue-generating operations in at least two countries. Companies looking to establish their first Canadian enterprise under the ICT category will no longer qualify.- Shorter Work Permit Durations: For executives and managerial employees, the total period of stay under the ICT program is now limited to seven years. Foreign workers seeking to establish a new enterprise in Canada are limited to a one-year work permit, with no possibility of extension unless they meet specific criteria.- Tighter Wage Requirements: Foreign workers must earn wages that align with the Canadian prevailing wage for their occupation and region. Additional allowances provided outside of wages will no longer count toward meeting this requirement.- Evidence of Business Operations: Both the foreign and Canadian enterprises must demonstrate active business operations. Enterprises existing in name only or with no physical commercial premises will not qualify for ICT status.Implications for Businesses and Foreign WorkersThese new regulations will significantly impact foreign businesses seeking to expand into Canada. Companies must demonstrate not only that they are part of a multinational operation but also that the Canadian enterprise is actively engaged in providing goods or services. Furthermore, foreign workers must meet more stringent requirements regarding their roles, work experience, and wages.Evelyn Ackah, Managing Lawyer of Ackah Law, commented on the changes: “This new guidance from IRCC underscores the importance of compliance and careful planning for businesses looking to transfer key personnel to their Canadian branches. The updates ensure that only those companies truly establishing long-term business operations in Canada and contributing to the economy can benefit from the ICT program.”For more information on how these changes may affect your business, or to receive professional guidance on navigating the updated ICT requirements, please visit www.ackahlaw.com or contact Ackah Business Immigration Law at (403) 452-9515.About Ackah LawAckah Business Immigration Law is a boutique Canadian immigration law firm based in Calgary, Alberta with offices in Vancouver and Toronto that serve clients from all over the world. The Ackah Law team helps businesses and individuals' cross borders seamlessly into Canada and the United States. Led by Managing Lawyer Evelyn Ackah, the firm specializes in all areas of immigration law, with a focus on business immigration.Contact Evelyn Ackah and Ackah Law today at contact@ackahlaw.com or (403) 452-9515.

