SALT. Optics Partners with Jazz Legends Steven Feifke and Lou Marini for New Album Point of View

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premium eyewear brand SALT. Optics has partnered with GRAMMYAward-winning pianist, composer, and arranger Steven Feifke and legendary saxophonist Lou Marini , known as “Blue Lou,” for the release of their collaborative jazz album Point of View, out now on La Reserve Records. The partnership blends SALT.’s signature craftsmanship with the timeless artistry of jazz, celebrating connection, perspective, and creativity. Longtime friends despite a large generational gap, Feifke and Marini first bonded over late-night conversations and shared performances in NYC, building a deep mutual respect that shines through every track.“This album is all about human connection, trust, and authenticity—values that SALT. lives and breathes,” says Feifke, who has worn SALT. eyewear for the GRAMMYs and other major performances. “Framing our perspective, literally and figuratively, through their eyewear was the perfect way to capture the spirit of Point of View.”The album’s visual identity features SALT.’s Jefferson style on the cover, with Feifke wearing the Smith in Antique Leaves and Marini wearing the Turner in Matte Indigo. Designed by Bandstand Presents, the album artwork depicts the artists framed within a pair of SALT. glasses, symbolizing the shared lens through which the artists view music and life.Recorded live without rehearsals at Yamaha Studios in Midtown Manhattan, Point of View blends soulful ballads, high-energy swing, and intricate modern jazz arrangements, all performed with the spontaneity and interplay only possible among seasoned collaborators. The eight-track project features five original compositions by Feifke (“I Believe You,” “Orama (Almost Empty),” “Which Is It?,” “Tuscan Sunset,” and “G-Bop!”), two by Marini (“Point of View” and “Lost Waltz”), and a timeless standard by Isham Jones (“There Is No Greater Love”). Rounding out the all-star quartet are bassist Raviv Markovitz and drummer Jimmy Macbride.This collaboration builds on Feifke’s long-standing relationship with SALT., combining the brand’s dedication to craft with music that connects generations. Point of View, Feifke’s ninth album as a bandleader, is now streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. Live shows are scheduled in New York and Boston from September through December. The eyewear featured on the album cover is available at saltoptics.com.About SALT. OpticsSALT. Optics is a Southern California premium eyewear brand committed to quality construction and timeless design inspired by effortless beauty. Each pair of lenses is crafted in Japan using high-quality materials, from premium acetate to Japanese aerospace-grade titanium. Their sunglasses have been seen on celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajkowski, Leonardo DiCaprio, Zac Efron, Nick Jonas, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, and more. SALT. Optics is available to shop online at saltoptics.com and in-store.About Steven FeifkeSteven Feifke is a GRAMMYAward-winning bandleader, composer, and arranger, hailed as a “masterful pianist” by JAZZIZ. Known for his dynamic collaborations with artists like Wynton Marsalis, Christian McBride, and Veronica Swift, he has performed globally and appeared on over 45 albums. Feifke is also the youngest recipient of the GRAMMY Award for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album, which he won in 2023 for Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra. A Yamaha Performing Artist and former Berklee professor, Feifke continues to bridge generations through his innovative work in jazz.About Lou MariniLou Marini is a legendary saxophonist, arranger, and composer whose genre-crossing career spans decades. Known as “Blue Lou,” he is best recognized for his role in The Blues Brothers and as an original member of the Saturday Night Live band. A versatile multi-instrumentalist, Marini has performed and recorded with icons like Aretha Franklin, Steely Dan, Eric Clapton, and James Taylor. His deep roots in jazz, rock, and blues have made him one of New York’s most in-demand session musicians. A former member of the Woody Herman Orchestra and Blood, Sweat & Tears, Marini continues to inspire through his masterful improvisation, signature tone, and lifelong dedication to music education and performance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.