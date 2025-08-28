Dr. Joe Aoun, DPM, Recognized with the 2025 Healthcare Impact Award

Dr. Joe Aoun

Receiving the Healthcare Impact Award is an immense honor, and I am truly grateful for this recognition.” — Dr. Joe Aoun

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Top Docs Podcast has announced that Dr. Joe Aoun, DPM, Podiatrist and Foot & Ankle Surgeon at Legacy Foot & Ankle , has been named a recipient of the 2025 Healthcare Impact Award. This annual recognition honors doctors and healthcare providers who prioritize patient education while making a meaningful impact on their local community and across the nation.The Healthcare Impact Award celebrates exceptional contributions by healthcare professionals who not only provide outstanding care, but who also empower patients through education and community outreach. These honorees are recognized for their dedication to improving patient outcomes and fostering trust through education, collaboration, and leadership.Throughout his career, Dr. Aoun has demonstrated exceptional dedication to his patients’ well-being. His approach combines compassion, surgical expertise, and a strong emphasis on patient education. By engaging directly with patients, he ensures they understand their conditions, treatment options, and preventive care—empowering them to make informed decisions about their health.“Receiving the Healthcare Impact Award is an immense honor, and I am truly grateful for this recognition,” said Dr. Aoun. “My goal has always been to provide my patients with the highest quality of care while prioritizing education. By fostering a collaborative environment and equipping patients with knowledge, we can make a lasting impact on their lives and the health of our community as a whole.”Dr. Aoun’s dedication extends beyond the clinic. He has actively participated in community outreach programs, educational seminars, and public workshops to raise awareness about foot and ankle health. His contributions have supported not only his patients but also the broader Michigan community, helping people of all ages better understand preventive care and treatment options.About Dr. Joe AounJoe Aoun, DPM, is a board-certified Podiatrist and Foot & Ankle Surgeon and founder of Legacy Foot & Ankle, with locations in Rochester Hills, Lapeer, Caro, and Bay City, Michigan. He provides comprehensive medical and surgical treatment for a wide range of foot and ankle conditions across all age groups. With expertise in both common and complex disorders, Dr. Aoun specializes in advanced foot and ankle surgery.A graduate with honors from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine in Miami, Florida, Dr. Aoun has practiced podiatry for more than nine years. He holds affiliations with hospitals including McLaren Caro Region, McLaren Lapeer Region, and Ascension St. Mary’s. His philosophy of care centers on doing what is right for his patients, offering collaborative, efficient, and patient-focused treatment designed to promote optimal recovery and long-term health.About the Healthcare Impact AwardThe Healthcare Impact Award recognizes outstanding doctors and healthcare providers who prioritize patient education and make a positive impact on their local communities and beyond. It honors individuals who go above and beyond to enhance patient care and promote health education, inspiring both patients and professionals within the medical field.

