Erika Sinner and Love, Baxter Join Forces to Transform Pet Loss Support for Millions of Families

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When a beloved pet dies, families often face heartbreak alone. Today, Erika Sinner, founder of the Pets Are Family movement and author of Pets Are Family, announced a strategic partnership with Love, Baxter , the world’s largest platform for pet end-of-life resources, to change that. Together, they’re building the most comprehensive support system for grieving pet parents — combining advocacy, education, and community under one powerful mission.Founded by pet industry leader Adam Greenbaum, Love, Baxter launched in July 2025 and has already become a vital resource for families navigating pet illness, loss, and grief. Together, Love, Baxter and Pets Are Family will expand support for pet parents while continuing to advocate for empathy-driven policies in the workplace.Through this collaboration, pet parents gain unprecedented access to support — from thousands of educational resources ranked across 187,000+ search terms, to a verified directory of hundreds of end-of-life professionals, group and private grief support, and memorialization tools that honor pets with dignity.“When I lost my dog Kingston, I learned firsthand how deeply the loss of a pet impacts every part of your life,” said Sinner. “Partnering with Love, Baxter allows us to ensure that no one goes through that heartbreak alone. Together, we are changing the narrative inside homes and workplaces by validating that pets are family and grieving them deserves compassion, structure, and support.”At the heart of Love, Baxter is a community built from loss, love, and innovation. Over 25 small businesses, many created by grieving pet parents themselves, have joined the memorial store, offering handcrafted products to help others honor their companions. And beyond resources, this partnership amplifies advocacy for pet bereavement leave and empathy-driven workplace policies, driving a cultural shift in how society acknowledges pet loss.“We built Love, Baxter so no one has to grieve in silence,” said Adam Greenbaum, founder of Love, Baxter. “Partnering with Erika and Pets Are Family takes that mission further, giving grieving families the resources, community, and advocacy they need in one place.”“Pets bring us together,” said Sinner. “In a world heavy with division, animals transcend politics, background, or walk of life. They are the common thread of love and loyalty that unites us all.That’s why this work matters—because at some point, every single one of us will face saying goodbye to a beloved pet. No one should have to do that alone.”With 7,000+ unique visitors and 27,000+ page views in its first month, Love, Baxter has already proven the demand for compassionate, accessible support. Together, Love, Baxter and Pets Are Family will continue expanding programming, grief resources, and advocacy efforts to normalize conversations around pet loss — in families, communities, and workplaces worldwide.Love, Baxter is the world’s largest platform dedicated to pet end-of-life resources, support, and services. Founded by pet industry veteran Adam Greenbaum, the platform provides access to educational resources, professional services, memorial products, and grief support for pet parents navigating end-of-life care. Named in honor of Greenbaum’s beloved Boston Terrier, Baxter, the platform ensures no pet parent faces this journey alone.Learn more at lovebaxter.comErika Sinner is the CEO of Directorie, author of Pets Are Family, and the Chief Empathy Officer of TinySuperheroes , a nonprofit that empowers children with medical conditions or disabilities by transforming their medical journeys into superhero missions. Through capes, patches, and activations, TinySuperheroes celebrates clinical milestones like MRIs and surgeries as “missions accomplished,” fostering resilience, confidence, and joy for children, families, and healthcare providers.Across all of her work, Erika advocates for empathy-driven policies in the workplace and beyond, reminding leaders and organizations that compassion isn’t just kind — it’s strategic.

