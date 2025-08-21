Ascend, Inc. Earns ‘Decade of Great’ Distinction with 10th Consecutive Great Place To Work® Certification

Ascend has recertified as a 2025 Great Place to Work

Ten Years Strong in Being a Great Workplace and What It Means to Our People

This 'Decade of Great' is more than just a title — it reflects our people-first culture, shared values, and the collective passion that drives everything we do at Ascend.” — Pam Parker, SVP Finance & People

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascend, Inc. is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the 10th consecutive year. While the certification celebrates this achievement, it also inspires us to continue strengthening the culture and experience we create for every employee.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Ascend stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

“We’re incredibly proud to mark a major milestone of 10 consecutive years as a certified Great Place to Work,” stated Pam Parker, Ascend’s SVP Finance & People. "This 'Decade of Great' is more than just a title — it reflects our people-first culture, shared values, and the collective passion that drives everything we do at Ascend. This milestone celebrates the incredible contributions of every team member who brings their best, every day.”

According to Great Place To Work research, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion. Additionally, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace, and find a greater sense of credibility, respect and fairness.

Among these factors, the employees themselves best capture what makes it a special place to work at Ascend. Their perspectives highlight the pride and connection they feel as part of the team. “Working here has been such a rewarding experience—not only because of the meaningful work we do, but also because of the incredible people I get to collaborate with every day,” reflected Implementation Consultant Cindy Minier. “I truly appreciate how leadership empowers us to grow, encourages innovation, and genuinely values our contributions. That kind of support makes a real difference and motivates me to bring my best every day. I’m proud to be part of Ascend and excited for what’s ahead!"

As Senior Project Manager Heather Winks shared, “I think Ascend is a great place to work because the culture grows people and strong relationships, and Ascend really appreciates their employees. Management really invests in their employees and supports work life balance, which is so important to me as a professional and a parent."

Celebrating a decade of recognition as a Great Place to Work is both an honor and a reflection of the extraordinary people who make up Ascend. This milestone reflects the dedication of our incredible team and strengthens our commitment to creating an environment where employees feel proud, engaged, and empowered to shape the future of Ascend — and where collaboration, a shared dedication to excellence, and our people remain at the heart of everything we do.

About Ascend, Inc.

Ascend, Inc. is one of the largest premier exclusive UKG partners in North America. In combining the expertise of over 130 certified consultants and a portfolio of 300+ active projects, Ascend is the trusted go-to expert for all UKG implementation service needs.

Ascend offers a comprehensive portfolio of services across the entire UKG Pro, WFM and Ready solutions. With a focus on personalized service and deep product expertise, Ascend empowers both midmarket and enterprise businesses to fully leverage their UKG investment. Ascend’s talented team is dedicated to delivering exceptional value and ensuring a smooth and successful experience for every customer.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

