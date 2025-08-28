Hazen Law Group Attorneys Honored in The Best Lawyers in America® 32nd Edition

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – In a testament to their exceptional legal acumen and dedication to their respective fields, three attorneys from Hazen Law Group in Harrisburg have been recognized in the 32nd edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. This esteemed recognition highlights the professional achievements of Marielle F. Hazen in Elder Law, Gary J. Heim in Trusts and Estates Law, and Jennifer Denchak Wetzel in Real Estate Law.

Marielle F. Hazen, CELA, has been acknowledged for her profound knowledge in elder law. As the founder of Hazen Law Group, her career has been defined by her commitment to serving older adults and individuals with disabilities. Her work in elder and special needs planning, estate and trust planning, and estate administration has earned her national acclaim. Since 2001, she has held certification from the National Elder Law Foundation, underscoring her proficiency in elder law and special needs planning.

Gary J. Heim, recognized for his work in trusts and estates, has spent over four decades championing the legal needs of Pennsylvania’s agricultural community. His dedication to guiding family farms through generational transitions is well-documented, and his influence is reflected in his inclusion on City & State PA’s 2022 PA Agriculture Power 100 List. Heim’s recent accolade as one of the 2024 Best Lawyers further solidifies his standing in the field.

Jennifer Denchak Wetzel has been celebrated for her contributions to real estate law, with a particular focus on agricultural businesses. Over the past fifteen years, she has become a trusted advisor to Pennsylvania’s farm and agri-business sector, offering guidance in business succession planning and asset preservation. Her role as a Succession Coordinator for the International Farm Transition Network and the Pennsylvania Center for Dairy Excellence highlights her commitment to the agricultural community.

The Best Lawyers in America® is renowned for its rigorous peer-review process, which meticulously evaluates legal professionals to identify leaders in various practice areas. This year’s edition continues its legacy of spotlighting lawyers who exemplify excellence and integrity in their practice.

The inclusion of Hazen, Heim, and Wetzel underscores the high standards upheld by Hazen Law Group and reaffirms the firm’s reputation for providing exemplary legal services. Their recognition reflects not only individual merit but also the evolving nature of the legal profession, where dedication and skill remain paramount.

Hazen Law Group's elder law and estate planning attorneys are widely regarded as leaders in planning for seniors, disabled individuals, and their families. Their expertise extends to farm transition and business planning, addressing the unique needs of agricultural and entrepreneurial clients. The attorneys take the time to listen carefully to concerns across all these areas and develop comprehensive solutions that address them. Whether it's protecting assets for long-term care, ensuring smooth farm succession, or creating tailored special needs or tax-planning trusts, Hazen Law Group provides personalized guidance to meet diverse planning needs.

