RX-O2 Introduces Pediatric-Friendly Multiplace Hyperbaric Chambers as It Celebrates 20 Years in Arizona

FDA Cleared Multiplace Hyperbaric Chambers at RX-O2 Safe Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Controls International Board of Undersea Medicine Hyperbaric Training

RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics celebrates 20 years in the Valley with state-of-the-art multiplace hyperbaric chambers, expanding safe and affordable HBOT access.

We are ensuring not just access to hyperbaric oxygen therapy but access to therapy that is safe, ethical, and effective, Patients deserve more than availability; they deserve excellence.” — Dr. Marvin Borsand

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics, a pioneer in hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) in Arizona, is celebrating 20 years of service in the Valley this October by introducing a major advancement in patient care: FDA-cleared multiplace hyperbaric chambers. These new walk-in, wheelchair-accessible chambers allow up to six patients to be treated simultaneously under expert supervision, dramatically expanding access to safe and affordable hyperbaric medicine.

For two decades, RX-O2 has been dedicated to delivering the highest standards of HBOT, with locations in Scottsdale and Glendale serving patients across the Valley. The addition of multiplace chambers not only increases treatment capacity but also helps reduce costs, ensuring more patients can benefit from the life-changing therapy.

Leadership Rooted in Excellence

At the center of RX-O2’s growth is Medical Director Marvin Borsand, DO, FACOS, FACCS, a distinguished physician who has built a career on patient-centered, safe medical practice. Under his leadership, RX-O2 continues to prioritize safety and innovation, ensuring that every chamber meets the most rigorous standards, including FDA clearance, ASME and PVHO-1 certification.

Alongside him, Educational Director Alexander Lightstone Borsand, MD, ABLM, FMHC, plays a vital role in training and education as a certified trainer for the International Board of Undersea Medicine (IBUM) and a recognized thought leader in hyperbaric medicine. RX-O2 is proud to serve as the only certified hyperbaric training facility in the state of Arizona, equipping doctors, nurses, and technicians with the knowledge and hands-on experience needed to safely operate hyperbaric facilities.

“By investing in education and training, we are ensuring not just access to hyperbaric oxygen therapy but access to therapy that is safe, ethical, and effective,” said Dr. Marvin Borsand. “Patients deserve more than availability; they deserve excellence.”

What Is a Multiplace Chamber?

Multiplace hyperbaric chambers are large, walk-in treatment rooms designed to safely hold multiple patients at the same time. Unlike single-patient chambers, these chambers are wheelchair accessible and comfortable for patients who may need extra space or supervision. RX-O2’s new FDA-cleared multiplace chambers can treat up to six patients at once, which not only expands access but also lowers the cost of treatment significantly.

This innovation means patients can access HBOT in a more affordable way without sacrificing safety or quality of care. It also opens doors for patients who may have mobility challenges, parents who need to accompany their children during treatment, and facilities that want to accommodate a larger number of patients while maintaining medical oversight.

Pediatric HBOT: Safety Comes First

One of the most significant benefits of multiplace chambers is the ability to provide safe pediatric hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Children may benefit from HBOT for conditions such as traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy, or near-drowning accidents. In single-patient monoplace chambers, children are treated alone, which can be intimidating and unsafe. By regulation parents cannot treat with their children in a monoplace chamber, which limits access to safe hyperbarics.

RX-O2’s multiplace chambers allow children to receive treatment alongside caregivers and under the supervision of trained hyperbaric staff. This approach ensures both comfort and safety.

By contrast, some centers have attempted to treat pediatric patients in non-medical-grade chambers without appropriate oversight, a practice RX-O2 strongly warns against. “True access means safe access,” said Dr. Marvin Borsand. “Putting children into chambers without trained supervision is not expanding care; it is increasing risk. At RX-O2, we believe every patient deserves the highest level of protection.”

A Two-Decade Legacy of Service

Since opening nearly 20 years ago, RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics has grown into the Valley’s most trusted providers of hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Its Glendale location, one of the longest-standing HBOT facilities in Arizona, has treated thousands of patients for conditions ranging from wound healing and post-surgical recovery to traumatic brain injury and cognitive decline. Its Scottsdale clinic has become a hub for innovation, integrating wellness, lifestyle medicine, and advanced HBOT protocols.

The October celebration of 20 years marks not only a milestone but also a recommitment to the mission that has defined RX-O2 from the start: safe, effective, and affordable access to hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Commitment to Education and Training

As an IBUM Training & Education Center, RX-O2 is responsible for setting the standard in HBOT training. Providers from across the nation come to Arizona to learn the latest in hyperbaric protocols, safety guidelines, and patient care techniques. By offering hands-on training in both monoplace and multiplace environments, RX-O2 ensures its graduates are prepared for real-world patient care.

“I recieved hyperbaric training in this facility and it is bar none the best,” said Dr. Larry Draper. “With more unregulated chambers opening across the country, training becomes the line that separates high-quality medical care from unsafe shortcuts.”

Looking Ahead: Safe, Affordable Access for All

The addition of multiplace chambers signals the beginning of a new era for HBOT in Arizona. By combining affordability with medical rigor, RX-O2 is positioning itself as the leader in accessible hyperbaric medicine in the Southwest.

“As we enter our next decade of service, we remain committed to making HBOT available to every patient who needs it,” said Dr. Marvin Borsand. “That means affordability, accessibility, and above all, safety. Our multiplace chambers are a reflection of that mission.”

About RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics

RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics, previously Serenty A Breath For Life, has been providing hyperbaric oxygen therapy in Arizona for nearly 20 years, with locations in Scottsdale and Glendale. The clinics offer FDA-510k cleared monoplace and multiplace chambers, treating patients with a wide range of conditions. RX-O2 is also Arizona’s only certified training and education facility through the International Board of Undersea Medicine (IBUM), ensuring the next generation of providers deliver the highest standards of HBOT safety and care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.