AppWork Launches Weather Intelligence for Work Orders Reducing Asset Risk

appwork logo

AppWork launches Weather Intelligence, a tool to take real-time weather data at work order creation, reducing weather-related risk and prioritizing maintenance

We collaborated with AppWork to implement Weather Intelligence, a solution designed specifically to mitigate maintenance-related asset risk.” — Rachel Palmer, CAO American Landmark

RAMSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Developed in direct response to customer feedback, Weather Intelligence integrates real-time temperature and weather conditions into the work order timeline. By removing the need for extra apps or manual data entry, it delivers immediate operational efficiency. The embedded snapshot strengthens claim documentation for weather-related incidents, supports confident on-site decision-making, and provides historical context that helps leaders improve long-term asset performance and establish a stronger, data-backed position in the event of claims.Compounding Benefits- Operational efficiency – eliminates extra apps and manual data entry- Claims defensibility – strengthens documentation for weather-related incidents with data captured at the time of work order creation- Risk reduction – helps maintenance teams proactively manage weather-related challenges- Strategic insight – delivers historical data for long-term asset performance decisions- Work order prioritization – ensures resources are focused where they’re needed most- Intelligent diagnostics – pairs weather data with system insights for smarter decisions“We collaborated with AppWork to implement Weather Intelligence, a solution designed specifically to mitigate maintenance-related asset risk. This feature integrates real-time, time-stamped weather data directly into work orders, enabling our team to align responses with prevailing conditions. Now we can accurately prioritize genuine emergencies and allocate the right teams and tools more efficiently.” - Rachel Palmer, CAPS, Chief Administrative Officer of American LandmarkHow It WorksWhen enabled by a system administrator, AppWork automatically creates eligible work orders with an included time-stamped note that records outside temperature and weather conditions. Administrators can choose which Maintenance Categories use Weather Intelligence and adjust rules as needed.AvailabilityWeather Intelligence is available now for all current AppWork customers at no additional charge. For setup and best practices, contact your Customer Success Manager or visit the AppWork Help Center.“Putting live weather data in the work order is an industry first that will have massive operational benefits and help reduce insurance premiums. Weather Intelligence helps your team prioritize true emergencies, intelligently diagnose the issue, work safer, and back up every decision with clear evidence.” said Sean Landsberg, CEO of AppWork.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.