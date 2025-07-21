AppWork Launches AI Work Order Diagnostics, Bringing Generative AI Guidance to Multifamily Maintenance

AppWork expands its AppWork Intelligence suite to now provide maintenance teams with troubleshooting tips to help resolve work orders faster.

With this new feature, we can expect our maintenance team to be more consistent in how they handle work orders. This will reduce risk management and increase efficiency.” — Windell Mollenido, VP Marketing and Technology at The REMM Group

RAMSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AppWork , the multifamily industry’s leading maintenance‑operations platform, today announced AI Work Order Diagnostics, a generative‑AI feature that instantly analyzes the description of any work order and suggests step‑by‑step troubleshooting actions a technician can take to quickly resolve the work order. The new capability joins AppWork’s existing AI suite of “AppWork Intelligence”, consisting of Work Order Categorization & Prioritization, Auto‑Assign, and Maintenance Insights Reports, giving apartment operators a complete, intelligence-driven workflow at no additional cost.Impressed with the new AI-powered work order guidance feature, Windell Mollenido, Vice President of Marketing and Technology at the REMM Group said "With this new feature, we can expect our maintenance team to be more consistent in how they handle work orders. This will reduce risk management and increase efficiency. The features added will be a game-changer for even our most experienced technicians, helping to keep them on track and ensuring we're following the proper procedures."- Key Benefits Breakdown- Faster completion rates and reduced callbacks- Save 2-4 hours per technician Each Week- Simple activation- Available immediately for current AppWork users at no additional cost“Generative AI is changing how frontline teams solve problems. By embedding it directly in the work‑order screen, we shave hours off maintenance requests every week and give residents faster resolutions without adding overhead,” said Sean Landsberg , AppWork Co-founder & CEO. “Because of AppWork’s commitment to innovation and accessibility, we continue to provide our customers with new features and updates without additional charges or upsells.”Dani Black, CRO and 2025 NAA Apartmentalize speaker said “Our vision is to equip technicians with the same real‑time guidance pilots get in the cockpit. It has to be actionable, context-aware suggestions that make them better at their jobs.”AI Work Order Diagnostics is now live for all AppWork customers worldwide. System admins can adjust the innovative feature by visiting Settings → System Settings →Maintenance→ Work Orders in the AppWork admin portal dashboard.About AppWorkAppWork is the only Real Estate maintenance operations platform built by operators, for operators. Trusted by multifamily communities across the U.S., AppWork combines intuitive software, advanced automation, technician gamification, and world-class support to transform maintenance operations. From make-readies to inspections to work order management, AppWork helps teams get more done with less stress.

