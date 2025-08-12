CHK Group Retains Trusted Financial for $25 Million STR Real Estate Private Equity Fund

Strategic partnership to drive capital raising for Canmore short-term rental investment opportunity

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHK Group, a leading real estate investment firm specializing in luxury short-term rental (STR) properties, today announced it has retained Trusted Financial Partners as exclusive placement agent for its STR Real Estate Private Equity Fund, targeting $25 million in committed capital from Canadian-based investors. The CHK Group STR Real Estate Private Equity Fund focuses on acquiring and optimizing premium short-term rental properties in Canmore, Alberta, a premier tourist destination near Banff National Park. The fund leverages CHK Group's deep local market expertise, operational efficiencies, and strategic property enhancements to maximize investor returns while capitalizing on Canmore's robust tourism market.

Investment Opportunity Highlights:

- Target fund size of $25 million with $150,000 minimum investment

- Target returns: 17-22% Gross IRR, 13-18% Net IRR, 6-8% annual cash yield

- Focus on luxury STR properties in Canada's top-performing tourism market

- Canmore maintains the highest STR occupancy rate in Canada at 49%

- Estimated 5,000-room supply gap in a market serving 4-5 million annual visitors

"We are excited to partner with Trusted Financial to bring this investment opportunity to qualified investors, "said Bryan Kuo, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CHK Group. "Trusted Financial's extensive network of private investors, institutional clients, and proven track record in capital raising makes them the ideal partner to help us achieve our funding objectives."

CHK Group brings significant competitive advantages to the STR market, including:

- Full vertical integration from acquisition to disposition

- Partnership with Elevé Vacation Rentals, managing 52 STR properties with 4.88-star Airbnb Superhost status

- Access to off-market opportunities and pre-construction developments

- $7 million in current asset value across seven Canmore properties

Dan Posner, CEO of Trusted Financial, commented: "CHK Group's STR Real Estate Private Equity Fund represents exactly the type of specialized, high-quality investment opportunity our clients seek. The combination of CHK's market expertise, proven operational track record, and Canmore's exceptional tourism fundamentals creates a compelling value proposition for investors seeking exposure to the growing short-term rental sector."

Trusted Financial will leverage its comprehensive investor network and digital investment platform to market the offering to qualified investors across Canada, the United States, and internationally.

About CHK Group: CHK Group is a real estate private equity firm specializing in luxury short-term rental properties in premier Canadian tourism markets. Founded by experienced real estate professionals, CHK Group combines deep local market knowledge with operational excellence to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. The company maintains a diversified portfolio of premium STR properties and has established strategic partnerships throughout the Canadian Rockies region.

About Trusted Financial Company: Trusted Financial Company is a leading investment banking and corporate finance firm providing debt, equity, and M&A advisory services to small and middle-market companies. With over 20 years of experience and a team boasting more than 100 years of combined underwriting expertise, Trusted Financial has facilitated billions of dollars in transactions. The firm operates from offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, and Winnipeg, serving clients across North America and internationally.

Contact:

Dan Posner, Chief Executive Officer, Trusted Financial

+1 204-955-0233

dan@trustedfinancialcompany.com

Nino Silvestri, President, Trusted Financial

+1 (905)-339-6990

nino@trustedfinancialcompany.com

Purpose: This Press Release is provided solely for informational purposes to assist the recipient in evaluating the Opportunity. It is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall it be deemed to be an offer to enter into any contract or arrangement. The information contained in this Press Release has been compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness is not guaranteed, and no liability is assumed by the issuer with respect to such information. Recipients are advised to conduct their own analysis of the Opportunity and to seek their own professional advice.

Forward-looking information: This Press Release contains forward-looking information, including but not limited to projections, estimates, and descriptions of future events or developments. Such forward-looking information is based on assumptions and expectations which, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, are subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the issuer. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The issuer makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking information, and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Recipients should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and are encouraged to conduct their own analysis and due diligence with respect to the Opportunity.

Trusted Financial has a referral partnership with Equivesto Canada Inc. Equivesto Canada Inc. is a registered Exempt Market Dealer in all provinces and territories of Canada.

Currency: All dollar amounts are stated in Canadian dollars (CAD).

Legal Disclaimer:

