This Week in Construction: Top Innovations & Industry Trends – August 28, 2025

Construction Links Network - Round Up News Magazine

Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for construction and building professionals

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• University District has an Encore• Pomerleau’s ITC Group Expands in Western Canada with Acquisition of Farmer Construction• Meeting CSA Standards: Fall Protection Solutions for Canada’s Rail Industry• The Essential HVAC Work Vehicle• Prevent Costly Workplace Injuries with the KEITHCleenSweepTarp System• Resolve and Revizto Launch Integration for Multiuser BIM Issue Review in Web and VR• Overcoming Common Challenges in Implementing PowerApps for Construction Projects• Procore and AWS Announce Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Accelerate AI and Improve Project Outcomes in Construction• Networking and Innovation Take Center Stage at METALCON 2025• PCL Construction Recognized as One of Ontario’s Safe Employers• Sync, Store, Serve: Azure Blob Storage Best Practices• MCBC and Arcadis Launch New Indigenous-Led Development ModelStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

