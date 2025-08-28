Membrion expands leadership team and accelerates commercial growth

Veteran water executive Patrick Ryan named vice president of sales; advanced materials strategist Chris Kane joins as senior product manager

Patrick’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for Membrion as we scale our offerings and deepen our impact across industries that require advanced, sustainable approaches to wastewater management” — Greg Newbloom

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As demand increases for sustainable industrial wastewater treatment, Membrion is scaling to meet the need. Membrion strengthened its leadership team with two seasoned strategists, bringing fresh vision to accelerate commercial growth and drive product innovation.Patrick Ryan joins Membrion as Vice President of Sales, bringing more than 30 years of experience in the industrial wastewater solutions sector. Alongside him, Chris Kane steps in as Senior Product Manager, bringing deep expertise in advanced materials and climate tech innovation.This expansion comes as Membrion's Electro-Ceramic Desalination (ECD) technology gains traction across industries seeking resilient, efficient, and environmentally responsible alternatives to legacy treatment methods. From minimum or zero liquid discharge strategies to resource recovery, modular ECD membranes are solving some of the toughest wastewater challenges in sectors including semiconductor manufacturing, surface finishing, metal plating, household care products, oil & gas, battery, and food & beverage.“Patrick’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for Membrion as we scale our offerings and deepen our impact across industries that require advanced, sustainable approaches to wastewater management,” said Greg Newbloom, CEO of Membrion. “His proven ability to combine differentiated technologies with real-world applications in industrial facilities makes him an ideal fit to lead our sales organization into its next phase of growth.”Trained as a civil and environmental engineer at the University of Minnesota, Ryan’s career evolved to lead high-impact commercial strategies across capital equipment, operating services, and design-build project development. His track record includes developing solutions for complex wastewater challenges—from remediation and waste-to-energy systems to ZLD and desalination. In addition to his operating experience, Ryan has served as a trusted advisor to numerous private equity-backed water technology companies.“Membrion is solving one of the most urgent problems in industrial sustainability with technology that is both flexible and impactful,” said Ryan. “I’m excited to join a team that’s rethinking wastewater from the ground up and helping customers turn compliance challenges into performance and profitability gains.”As Membrion scales commercially, product innovation remains at the core of its value. Chris Kane brings over a decade of experience in advanced materials innovation, with a sharp focus on climate tech and sustainable systems. He has led venture scouting, startup partnerships, and product development initiatives with a focus on bringing transformative materials to market."Chris brings a unique blend of technical insight and entrepreneurial vision to everything he does," added Newbloom. "His ability to spot and cultivate transformative product solutions makes him an invaluable addition as we push the boundaries of what's possible in sustainable wastewater treatment."The growth of Membrion underscores an industry-wide shift toward more adaptable and sustainable water treatment solutions. These leadership additions mark another step forward in Membrion’s mission to reshape how industrial facilities manage water, their most critical, and often their most problematic, resource.***About Membrion:Membrion provides adaptive water infrastructure that helps industrial facilities future-proof their operations. Breakthrough ceramic desalination technology enables manufacturers to recover clean water and critical minerals from the toughest waste streams, ensuring reliability in the face of regulatory shifts, climate pressures, and evolving production demands. Backed by leading investors and Fortune 500 partners, Membrion is shaping the future of industrial infrastructure, where resilience and sustainability are inseparable. Learn more at membrion.com.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.