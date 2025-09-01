Santa Fe Palms RV Resort Wins 2025 Best of Florida Award

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santa Fe Palms RV Resort has been recognized as a 2025 Best of Florida Award winner, a distinction that highlights the resort’s commitment to providing travelers with a safe, comfortable, and thoughtfully designed place to stay. As Gainesville’s First & ONLY RV Resort, Santa Fe Palms RV Resort has carved out a unique role in the region’s hospitality landscape by combining modern amenities with the personal touch of a locally owned and operated business.What sets Santa Fe Palms RV Resort apart is its attention to the details that matter most to RV travelers. Every site is equipped with full hookups—30 & 50 amp power, water, and sewer—and the gated grounds feature secure restrooms and showers, a 24-hour laundry facility, and high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the property. Guests can also enjoy a swimming pool, fitness room, and pickleball court, while practical services like package acceptance and an on-site RV wash make extended stays easier. And because they understand that pets are part of the family, pet-friendly policies ensure four-legged travelers feel just as welcome.“This award is especially meaningful to us because it reflects the experience our guests have when they stay here ,” said a team member. “From the beginning, our goal has been to create a place where RV living feels easy, reliable, and enjoyable—and being recognized at the state level is a wonderful confirmation of that mission.”With the 2025 Best of Florida honor, Santa Fe Palms RV Resort plans to continue building on its reputation as a destination that blends security, comfort, and community. For Gainesville and the travelers passing through it, the resort’s win reinforces its standing as more than just a place to park—it’s a place to belong.Click here for more information!

