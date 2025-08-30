Rapido Automotive Repair Named 2025 Best of Florida Regional Award WinnerS

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rapido Automotive Repair, a trusted full-service auto repair shop serving St. Petersburg and surrounding communities since 2003, has been recognized as a 2025 Best of Florida Regional Award winner. Known for its expertise across domestic, European, and imported vehicles, Rapido delivers reliable solutions for everything from routine maintenance and brake service to hybrid and EV diagnostics. The award acknowledges the company’s ongoing commitment to quality, transparency, and customer-centered service.“Our team takes pride in knowing that every vehicle we work on leaves safer and more reliable than when it came in,” said a technician at Rapido Automotive Repair. “From simple oil changes to complex engine repairs, we focus on clear communication, precision, and consistency. Being recognized with this award feels like a nod to the effort we put in every day to help our customers get back on the road with confidence.”Rapido Automotive Repair stands out for its combination of technical expertise and practical customer care. With ASE-certified technicians, advanced diagnostic tools, and a focus on transparency, the shop ensures that every repair—from a check engine light to a full transmission overhaul—is handled efficiently and reliably. Customers benefit from same-day service, a clean and welcoming waiting area, flexible six-month financing options, and the shop’s slogan-backed promise: “Home of the Free Towing.” These practices have earned Rapido a loyal client base across St. Petersburg, Pinellas Park, Seminole, and neighboring communities.The 2025 Best of Florida Regional Award highlights Rapido’s consistent dedication to quality automotive service. As the company looks to the future, it remains committed to expanding its capabilities, embracing new automotive technologies, and continuing to provide the dependable service that has made it a local favorite for more than two decades.Click here for more information!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.