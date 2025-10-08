Caring Therapists Recognized with 2025 Best of Florida Regional Award

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stress rarely knocks first—it shows up uninvited, whether in the middle of a work deadline, a school drop-off, or at 2 a.m. staring at the ceiling. For South Florida residents, Caring Therapists has become the calm in the storm. Since opening its doors in 2015, the practice has provided a wide range of mental health services designed to meet people where they are, helping clients navigate anxiety, depression, trauma, and relationship challenges with care that feels both personal and practical.Caring Therapists’ strength lies in its breadth and flexibility. From individual therapy and family counseling to specialized approaches like EMDR, Brainspotting, and DBT, the practice resists one-size-fits-all solutions. Couples benefit from proven methods such as the Gottman Method and Emotionally Focused Therapy, while children and teens find their voices through family sessions. For those who need further insight, psychological testing clarifies learning differences, ADHD, or diagnostic questions. And when medication is part of the equation, psychiatric support is seamlessly integrated, ensuring treatment plans are both comprehensive and compassionate.That commitment to accessibility and individualized care has not gone unnoticed. Caring Therapists has been recognized as Best Counseling Center for three consecutive years, earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list in 2024, and now celebrates its 2025 Best of Florida Regional Award. “This recognition is an honor, but the true reward is knowing we’re helping people build better days,” said founder Amanda Landry. “Every breakthrough, every step forward—that’s why we do what we do.”As the practice looks ahead, its mission remains steady: to expand access, tailor treatment, and keep community care at its core. Awards may mark milestones, but Caring Therapists continues to measure success in something simpler: the promise that guides them every day—Because We Care.Click here for more information!

