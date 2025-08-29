Park Attraction 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' Announces Original Stickers to Celebrate Naruto's Birthday

Visitors to the attraction can receive one of six designs of a limited-edition commemorative sticker series, exclusive to anime park Nijigen no Mori

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ninja-themed attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato", a popular area within anime park Nijigen no Mori on Awaji Island (Hyogo Prefecture, Japan) will be holding a six-part event series from September to celebrate the birthday of iconic anime character Naruto Uzumaki on October 10.

Part three of the series will introduce six new "Original Birthday Stickers" designed exclusively for the birthday celebrations at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato. All visitors to the attraction between Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, November 30 are eligible to receive one sticker at random, to take home as a limited edition keepsake of their ninja adventures.

■Overview: "Original Birthday Stickers"

Distribution Period: Saturday, September 20 to Sunday, November 30, 2025

Content: All visitors to the NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction during the distribution period will receive one random selection from six Original Birthday Stickers, designed exclusively for Naruto Uzumaki's birthday celebrations at Nijigen no Mori

Location: In front of Hokage Rock within NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, at Nijigen no Mori

Price: Free *A separate admission ticket is required to enter the attraction.

Tickets: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/duOraKkAKT/

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.