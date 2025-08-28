Lovell Government Services and CHS USA Partner to Expand Federal Healthcare Access

Partnership enables streamlined access to CHS USA medical products through federal contracting vehicles for the VA and Military Health System

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovellGovernment Services and CHS USA Inc, a leading medical device manufacturer and distributor serving healthcare across North America., announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as [CHS USA] Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.CHS USA offers a broad range of healthcare solutions, including hospital kits and trays, IV tubing and extension sets, patient plastics, and NICU care products. Trusted brands include MED-RX kits and JollyPop pacifiers. CHS products help healthcare teams deliver safe, effective care for patients.As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Lovell is excited to introduce CHS USA to federal healthcare providers. The product is now available through the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, the Defense Logistics Agency’s Electronic Catalog (ECAT), and the Department of Defense’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). By listing products on these contract vehicles, Lovell simplifies the acquisition process and supports government agencies in achieving their SDVOSB procurement goals.“We’re excited to partner with CHS USA products to serve veterans across the country. This partnership enhances our commitment to finding the best possible products available and making them accessible to our veterans.", said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.“At CHS USA, we are committed to supporting the clinicians and care teams who serve the nation’s Veterans, active-duty service members, and their families,” said Mike Canzoneri President & CEO, CHS USA Inc. “Partnering with Lovell Government Services allows us to expand access to our dependable medical products and ensure those who have served receive the quality care they deserve.”For more information, visit www.lovellgov.com or www.chsusainc.com ________________________________________About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and a leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com ________________________________________About [CHS USA][CHS USA Inc. is a trusted provider of innovative medical products, specializing in custom hospital kits, IV extension tubing, patient plastics, and neonatal care products. Through a commitment to quality and strategic partnerships, CHS USA helps hospitals and healthcare systems deliver superior patient care while meeting the highest industry standards.]Learn more at www.chsusainc.com

