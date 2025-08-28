WesternU Receives Historic 150-Acre Gift to Grow Health Sciences Education in Oregon

A transformational 150-acre land gift positions WesternU to shape the future of healthcare education and workforce development in Oregon.

LEBANON, OR, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western University of Health Sciences (WesternU) has received a gift of 150 acres in Lebanon, Oregon, a milestone that will enable the institution to significantly expand its academic programs and deepen its commitment to preparing future healthcare professionals in the Pacific Northwest. The land transfer represents a landmark philanthropic contribution, providing the foundation for WesternU’s vision of broadening medical education while addressing pressing workforce needs in the region.

WesternU’s Lebanon campus has already established itself as a vital resource for Oregon through two colleges: the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest (COMP-Northwest) and the College of Health Sciences-Northwest (CHS-Northwest). COMP-Northwest, which is in the process of being named the Heatherington College of Osteopathic Medicine, has graduated more than 1,000 doctors since its opening in 2011. It remains the only osteopathic medical school in the state and has built a strong record of preparing primary care physicians. Sixty percent of COMP-Northwest alumni who pursue primary care careers remain in the Pacific Northwest, with the majority continuing to serve in Oregon. The school has recently achieved a 100 percent residency placement rate, with 57 percent of graduates pursuing primary care specialties. These results, coupled with its Tier 1 ranking for primary care by U.S. News & World Report, highlight the school’s impact on health care access in Oregon.

CHS-Northwest is a relatively new addition to the Lebanon campus, having opened in 2021 with its Doctor of Physical Therapy program. The program emphasizes both classroom learning and real-world experience, engaging students in hands-on work with community volunteers through its Practical Application Labs. Together, the two colleges illustrate WesternU’s dedication to addressing health needs from multiple perspectives.

Looking ahead, the University plans to use its newly acquired land to expand in ways that reflect both innovation and responsibility. A comprehensive master plan is being developed that will prioritize sustainability, net-zero construction, and the restoration of the natural environment. One of the signature initiatives will be the creation of the Interprofessional Behavioral Health Institute, a new center designed to strengthen education and research in response to the mental health crisis that continues to challenge Oregon and the Pacific Northwest.

As part of its long-term strategy, WesternU is also working to increase residency opportunities across the region, recognizing that physicians often choose to remain in the communities where they complete their training. By strengthening this pipeline, the University aims to ensure that more residents in Oregon and neighboring states have access to high-quality, compassionate care.

To bring this vision to life, WesternU is preparing to launch a fundraising campaign that will support construction, program development, and the University’s broader educational mission. With this historic gift of land, WesternU is poised to grow its role as a leader in health sciences education and to continue shaping the future of care in Oregon and beyond.

About Western University of Health Sciences

Western University of Health Sciences (www.westernu.edu), located in Pomona, Calif., and Lebanon, Ore., is an independent nonprofit health professions university, conferring degrees in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sciences, dental medicine, medical sciences, nursing, optometry, osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, physical therapy, physician assistant studies, podiatric medicine, and veterinary medicine. WesternU is home to WesternU Health, where the best in collaborative health care services is offered.



