Attorney Todd D. Scalzo Appointed as Associate Judge in DuPage County

WHEATON, IL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC is excited to share that one of our very own, Attorney Todd D. Scalzo, has been appointed as Associate Judge of the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit, DuPage County. Our firm is proud to be a part of Attorney Scalzo’s journey, and we are certain that he will excel in this new role.

Attorney Scalzo has distinguished himself as a highly competent, dedicated legal professional. In his career spanning over 20 years, he has represented numerous clients in issues of family law and employment law, and he has argued in front of the Illinois Supreme Court with successful results. His professional memberships include the DuPage County Bar Association, the Kane County Bar Association, and the Illinois State Bar Association. Additionally, he served as president for the DuPage Justinian Society of Italian-American Lawyers from 2011 to 2012.

Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC is honored to stand by Attorney Scalzo in this tremendous step forward in his career. We believe this appointment reflects not only his impressive professional achievements, but also his commitment to integrity and justice.



