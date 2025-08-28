Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,275 in the last 365 days.

Attorney Todd D. Scalzo Appointed as Associate Judge in DuPage County

Wheaton, IL Attorney Todd Scalzo

WHEATON, IL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC is excited to share that one of our very own, Attorney Todd D. Scalzo, has been appointed as Associate Judge of the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit, DuPage County. Our firm is proud to be a part of Attorney Scalzo’s journey, and we are certain that he will excel in this new role.

Attorney Scalzo has distinguished himself as a highly competent, dedicated legal professional. In his career spanning over 20 years, he has represented numerous clients in issues of family law and employment law, and he has argued in front of the Illinois Supreme Court with successful results. His professional memberships include the DuPage County Bar Association, the Kane County Bar Association, and the Illinois State Bar Association. Additionally, he served as president for the DuPage Justinian Society of Italian-American Lawyers from 2011 to 2012.

Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC is honored to stand by Attorney Scalzo in this tremendous step forward in his career. We believe this appointment reflects not only his impressive professional achievements, but also his commitment to integrity and justice.

OVC INC
OVC INC
+1 6306358000
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney Todd D. Scalzo Appointed as Associate Judge in DuPage County

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more