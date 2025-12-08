Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Welcomes Attorney Kristin Leaf As Partner in the Family Law Group

Milwaukee Divorce Lawyer Kristin Leaf

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based trial and litigation law firm of Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP (GRGB) is pleased to announce the addition of Attorney Kristin Leaf to the firm’s family law team as a Partner. Kristin received her Law Degree from William Mitchell College of Law and practiced at a downtown Milwaukee firm for 17 years before joining GRGB’s Partnership.

With nearly two decades of courtroom and litigation experience, she brings a commanding presence to divorce, custody, support, and high-stakes family-law disputes. Kristin has handled not only family-law matters but also criminal defense, civil litigation, and guardianship cases involving both children and adults—areas that frequently intersect with family law. Her background in mediation and ADR rounds out her client-centered practice.

For more information on GRGB and its lawyers, please visit www.grgblaw.com.

