Heather Barbieri Named 2026 Elite Lawyer for Excellence in Criminal Defense

Frisco Criminal Defense Lawyer Heather Barbieri

Prestigious award recognizes top attorneys demonstrating exceptional skill, leadership, and professional integrity.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barbieri Law Firm is proud to announce that founding attorney Heather Barbieri has been selected as a 2026 Elite Lawyer, a distinction awarded to a limited number of attorneys nationwide who demonstrate outstanding legal skill, professionalism, and a trusted reputation in their field.

This recognition highlights Heather’s more than 25 years of criminal defense experience, her Board Certification in Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and her long-standing record of results. Heather maintains a 20-year undefeated record in assault jury trials—a rare achievement that reflects her precision, strategy, and unwavering commitment to defending her clients.

Beyond her case results, Heather has also shaped the legal profession. She is a past President of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, one of the largest and most respected criminal defense organizations in the country. She has been recognized as an Elite Lawyer every year since 2019, in addition to being named among the Top Women Lawyers in Texas by Texas Monthly and one of the Best Lawyers in Dallas by D Magazine.

“Being recognized as an Elite Lawyer is an honor,” said Attorney Heather Barbieri. “Our clients trust us at the most difficult points in their lives. This award represents our firm’s commitment to delivering rigorous, ethical, and strategic defense for every person we serve.”

About the Elite Lawyer Award

Elite Lawyer is a rating system that recognizes attorneys who have demonstrated a high level of competence, experience, and professionalism. Only a small percentage of lawyers nationwide meet the organization’s stringent criteria. Learn more at EliteLawyer.com

.

About Barbieri Law Firm

Barbieri Law Firm is a criminal defense practice based in Frisco, Texas, representing clients across the state. The firm handles a full range of criminal cases, including sex crimes, violent offenses, DWI charges, federal cases, juvenile matters, and high-stakes investigations. BLF is available 24/7 to support individuals facing urgent legal challenges.

For more information or to request a free consultation, contact us or call 972-424-1902.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.