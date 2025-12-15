Serafini Law Announces Newest Winner of $1,000 Inspired Learner Scholarship

Inspired Learner Scholarship Spring 2026 Winner

HAGERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serafini Law is pleased to share that the firm has selected the most recent winner of the Inspired Learner Scholarship, a $1,000 opportunity available each semester to college freshmen who have demonstrated a passion for their studies. For the Spring 2026 semester, the firm has chosen Brielle Bugauisan to receive the award for sharing her story.

A current freshman at Purdue University, Brielle has a passion for dance and found an outlet in teaching dance instruction in a special needs program. To Brielle, the experience imparted a powerful message about how effective leadership is derived from compassion and a willingness to adapt. The Inspired Learner Scholarship supports students like Brielle who are committed to personal growth. To qualify for the scholarship, students must hold a GPA of 3.0 or above.

Serafini Law is proud to support Brielle’s continuing education and excited to see where her journey will take her next. The firm is currently accepting Fall 2026 applications for the Inspired Learner Scholarship, with a final deadline of April 13, 2026.

About Serafini Law

Serafini Law represents injury victims in a variety of different claims, including car accidents, premises liability cases, medical malpractice, and more. Based in Hagerstown, we serve clients throughout Washington County, Frederick County, and the surrounding areas.

If you have any further questions about our legal services, we can be reached for a free consultation at 240-744-1600. Visit our website at https://www.lawserafini.com/ for more details.



