USEReady Recognized as Agentic AI Leader by AIM Research; Co-founder & CEO Uday Hegde Named Among Top 20 AI Leaders

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- USEReady , a global provider of AI and Analytics solutions for enterprises, has been named a Leader in AIM Research’s prestigious Penetration Maturity (PeMa) Quadrant for Top Agentic AI Service Providers 2025 . This recognition, based on a comprehensive evaluation of 27 global vendors, underscores USEReady’s expertise in delivering innovative, scalable, and industry-tailored Agentic AI solutions that drive measurable business impact.In addition to the company’s placement, AIM also recognized Uday Hegde, Co-founder & CEO of USEReady, among the Top 20 CEOs Defining the Future of AI in 2025. The list honors leaders who have translated AI ambition into tangible enterprise outcomes through organizational alignment, product innovation, and responsible scale. Under Uday’s leadership, USEReady has emerged as a trusted global transformation partner across industries including Banking, Insurance, Financial Services, Healthcare, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing.AIM Research assesses vendors based on their penetration and maturity in Agentic AI services. USEReady stood out for its comprehensive offerings spanning strategy, advisory, and execution, as well as its proprietary ART (Accuracy, Responsibility, Trustworthiness) principle , which ensures solutions are delivered with 90%+ accuracy (averaging 95%), strong governance, explainability, and observability for seamless enterprise adoption.“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader in AIM Research’s PeMa Quadrant for Agentic AI Services,” said Uday Hegde. “This accolade, along with my recognition among the Top 20 AI CEOs, reflects our commitment to empowering enterprises with intelligent, autonomous AI solutions that solve complex business challenges while ensuring trust and reliability. I extend my gratitude to AIM Research and congratulate our team for their relentless pursuit of innovation.”USEReady’s Agentic AI services include strategy formulation, blueprinting, use case selection, ROI articulation, and governance frameworks for responsible deployment. Through its Solutions-as-a-Service (SAAS) model, the company enables rapid adoption across the four pillars of Search, Answer, Audit, and Scale. These solutions are designed to deliver measurable enterprise impact including accelerated response times, enhanced compliance, improved revenue outcomes, and faster risk reduction.“Our ART principle sets us apart by delivering highly accurate, responsible, and trustworthy Agentic AI solutions that integrate seamlessly into enterprise workflows,” said Lalit Bakshi, Co-founder & President, USEReady. “We focus on creating measurable value, whether it’s automating compliance, enhancing customer experiences, or optimizing supply chains. Our leadership in Agentic AI is a testament to our ability to deliver practical, high-impact solutions that drive our clients’ success.”The report highlights USEReady’s strong traction in industries such as Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Retail, where enterprises are embedding Agentic AI to drive customer-centric transformation and operational efficiency. By leveraging composable AI solutions and industry standards such as the Model Context Protocol (MCP), USEReady tailors its offerings to meet vertical-specific needs and integrate seamlessly into enterprise ecosystems.“Our end-to-end delivery approach resonates well with our customers – from defining measurable outcomes and validating value through micro-POCs, to deploying real-world solutions and continuously optimizing for impact – and enables scalable and sustainable AI transformation. This structured, results-driven methodology is at the core of every client engagement,” said Amit Phatak, Sr. VP & Head - Decision Intelligence Practice, USEReady.USEReady’s commitment to responsible AI ensures data privacy and regulatory compliance remain central to its innovations, aligning with the industry’s focus on ethical AI implementation.About USEReadyFounded in 2011 in New York, USEReady empowers enterprises with cutting-edge AI and Analytics solutions to drive intelligent, autonomous transformation. As a trusted partner to Fortune 500 organizations, USEReady delivers scalable, high-impact solutions through its expertise in Agentic AI, Decision Intelligence, Cloud Data Engineering, and Analytics Modernization. Leveraging proprietary frameworks and industry protocols, USEReady enables customers across Manufacturing, Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, and Travel & Hospitality to achieve measurable outcomes in an agentic world. For more information, visit www.useready.com

