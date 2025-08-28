Complimentary Webinar to Showcase How Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Are Changing Healthcare

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation Trajectory® Health AI Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite's Standards Committee Chairperson Thomas Wilson, PhD, DrPH Chief Epidemiologist and Co-Founder, Trajectory Health AI

RadSite and Trajectory Health AI to Host September 16th Roundtable Discussion

AI is already having a profound impact on the practice of radiology and other medical specialties” — Eliot Siegel, MD, Chair of RadSite’s Standards Committee

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accrediting agency promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, and TrajectoryHealth AI are sponsoring a complimentary webinar entitled “How AI Solutions Are Changing Healthcare.”The event will take place on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. EDT. To register for the webinar, click here Moderator/Speaker• Rene Quashie, JD, Vice President, Digital Health, Consumer Technology Association, producer of CESSpeakers• Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, Chief Medical Officer, RadSite• Eliot Siegel, MD, Chief Innovation Officer, RadSite• Thomas Wilson, PhD, DrPH Chief Epidemiologist and Co-Founder, Trajectory Health AIThe session will examine various types of AI models and their interaction with HI (Human Intelligence), including pre-generative and generative models, static and dynamic models, large language models; and the data on which they are based (e.g., natural language processing). The speakers will debate the implications for clinical care, medical research, future decisions about resource allocation made by insurance companies and health system executives, and public or private oversight."AI is already having a profound impact on the practice of radiology and other medical specialties,” adds Dr. Siegel, who serves as the Chair of RadSite’s Standards Committee and is a recognized AI thought leader. "AI applications have demonstrated impressive benefits in diagnostic imaging including reduction in the time required to conduct and interpret imaging examinations, decreased radiation dose, faster image reporting times, and improved accuracy of interpretation. As humans, we are constantly learning new strategies to take advantage of our AI partners. I look forward to discussing with the panelists how to balance automation with medical expertise for optimal patient care."“With the rapid expansion of AI healthcare applications, it is important to verify and validate the accuracy of AI-driven models,” adds Thomas Wilson, PhD, DrPH Chief Epidemiologist and Co-Founder, Trajectory Health AI. “Advancing evidence-based medicine will only happen when AI predictive solutions are evaluated and deemed accurate across a variety of real-world populations These efforts will require the use of quality controls that are calibrated to address future changes in source data and model use cases I look forward to this roundtable discussion which will highlight some of the challenges and opportunities in promoting the accuracy, transparency and accountability of these emerging AI applications in healthcare.”RadSite offers six accreditation programs related to advanced diagnostic imaging. To learn more about the Remote Scanning Accreditation Program and request a complimentary copy of the Remote Scanning Standards and Guide, version 1.0, visit our website or contact the information below.To listen to webinars related to Remote Scanning trends and RadSite’s accreditation review process, visit RadSite’s YouTube page and navigate to the Remote Scanning playlist.To learn more about RadSite, visit www.radsitequality.com . To speak to a RadSite representative, email info@radsitequality.com or call 443-440-6007.###About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. RadSite is recognized by The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. RadSite is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. The agency’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

