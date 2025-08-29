Family Files Lawsuit Against Nursing Home Over Alleged Abuse and Neglect Leading to Death of Disabled Resident

ME, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The family of 48-year-old Daniel Crommett, a man with cerebral palsy, autism, and a seizure disorder, has filed a civil lawsuit against Waterville Center for Health and Rehab, its corporate owners, physicians, and affiliated management companies, alleging that systemic neglect and abuse led to Mr. Crommett’s prolonged suffering and death in December 2021.The complaint, filed in Cumberland County Superior Court by Gideon Asen LLC on behalf of Mr. Crommett’s father and sisters, outlines allegations of mistreatment, falsified medical records, and diversion of facility resources by corporate owners.According to the lawsuit, staff at the facility allowed Mr. Crommett’s prescribed seizure medication to run out for over a week, falsely charted that it had been administered, and failed to notify his family of repeated seizures, falls, and hospital visits. The complaint further alleges that staff physically restrained Mr. Crommett, administered an antipsychotic medication without a doctor’s order, and neglected him to the point of humiliation—leaving him soiled and without his wheelchair.The lawsuit also alleges that corporate owners diverted facility revenue through inflated rent and management fees to affiliated companies, contributing to chronic understaffing and substandard care.Defendants named in the suit include Waterville Center for Health and Rehab, Highwood Realty LLC, Elm Management Services and Consulting, BSD ME 26 LLC, Blueprint Healthcare LLC, and individual owners and managers including Akiko Ike, Ephram Lahasky, and Michael Biderman.The family is seeking damages for negligence, wrongful death, breach of contract, fraudulent concealment, and punitive damages.“Daniel was promised compassionate care and instead was subjected to months of abuse and neglect. We hope this case not only secures justice for the Crommett family, but also forces accountability and change for this facility and its owners,” said Attorney Poulin.Read the full complaint here Complaint#CV-082025About Gideon Asen LLCGideon Asen LLC is a Maine-based trial law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families in cases of medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, catastrophic injury, and wrongful death. With offices in Auburn and throughout Maine, the firm is committed to holding powerful institutions accountable and achieving justice for those harmed.Media Contact:Jeffrey WrightChief Operating OfficerGideon Asen LLC95 Main St., 4th FloorAuburn, ME 04210jwright@gideonasenlaw.com(207) 206-8982

