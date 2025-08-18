Submit Release
Gideon Asen Expands Medical Malpractice and Personal Injury into Vermont with Office in Burlington

Gideon Asen LLC, a nationally recognized trial law firm, is now serving clients across Vermont with new offices in Burlington

SUMNER, VT, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gideon Asen LLC, a nationally recognized trial law firm, is now serving clients across Vermont with new offices in Burlington. The firm handles some of the most serious and complex cases, focusing on:
• Medical Malpractice
• Serious Personal Injury
• Commercial Trucking & Vehicle Accidents

Known for high-stakes litigation and life-changing results, Gideon Asen brings its team of elite trial attorneys to the Green Mountain State to fight for people harmed by medical negligence, catastrophic injury, or major accidents.

“We’re honored to bring Gideon Asen’s brand of elite advocacy to Vermont,” said Ben Gideon, founding partner. “We’re not a high-volume firm. We’re built for the cases that truly change lives. For families facing the fallout of medical error or life-altering injury, we bring unmatched experience and a relentless commitment to justice.”

Every case is handled with precision, urgency, and compassion.

“Expanding into Vermont is more than geographic growth — it’s a commitment to serve more families with the kind of personalized, expert legal representation they need during the most difficult times of their lives,” said Taylor Asen, partner and lead trial attorney. “We’re not here to take every case. We’re here to take the right cases and win them.”

To learn more or schedule a thorough consultation, visit https://www.GideonAsen.com or call (802) 341-3605.

Matthew Silva
Gideon Asen LLC
email us here

