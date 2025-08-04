Gideon Asen Expands Medical Malpractice and Personal Injury into New Hampshire with Offices in Manchester and Nashua

Gideon Asen LLC Expands Medical Malpractice, Personal Injury and Commercial Vehicle Injury Practices into New Hampshire with Offices in Manchester and Nashua.

NH, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gideon Asen LLC is proud to announce its expansion into New Hampshire, opening new offices in Manchester and Nashua to better serve clients across the Granite State. With a national reputation for excellence in high-stakes litigation, the firm’s expansion brings its team of trial attorneys to a new region, continuing its mission to deliver life-changing results for clients harmed by medical negligence, catastrophic injury, or serious accidents.“We’re honored to bring Gideon Asen’s brand of elite advocacy to New Hampshire,” said Ben Gideon, founding partner. “We’re not a high-volume firm. We’re built for the cases that truly change lives. For families facing the fallout of medical error or life altering injury, we bring unmatched experience and a relentless commitment to justice.”With a proven track record of securing seven- and eight-figure recoveries, Gideon Asen has become a trusted name in the most serious types of injury litigation. The firm’s core practice areas include:• Medical Malpractice• Personal Injury• Commercial Trucking AccidentsThe firm’s legal team includes:• Yale Law School graduates• A doctor-lawyer with clinical and litigation expertise• A former safety director from one of New England’s largest commercial trucking companiesEach case is approached with the precision, urgency, and compassion it deserves.“Expanding into New Hampshire is more than geographic growth, it’s a commitment to serve more families with the kind of personalized, expert legal representation they need during the most difficult times of their lives,” said Taylor Asen, partner and lead trial attorney. “We’re not here to take every case. We’re here to take the right cases and win them.”To learn more or schedule a thorough consultation, visit https://www.GideonAsen.com or call 207-206-8982.________________________________________About Gideon Asen LLCWhen your life is turned upside down by medical malpractice or a serious accident, you need more than just a lawyer—you need a team built for high-stakes cases. At Gideon Asen, we deliver elite advocacy for clients facing life-altering harm, so they can focus on rebuilding their lives. With offices in Maine, Vermont, and now New Hampshire, we stand ready to serve clients across northern New England.

