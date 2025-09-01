Salt Lake City Dental Assistant School Announces September 2025 Opening

Salt Lake City Dental Assistant School Erik J Storheim DMD, PC

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Salt Lake City Dental Assistant School is thrilled to announce the opening of its new location. Beginning September 2025, aspiring dental professionals in Salt Lake City, Utah have a new allied healthcare option: a 12-week dental assistant program that includes in-person, hands-on training in a real dental office. Conveniently located at 77 S 700 E, Salt Lake City, UT, the school aims to educate aspiring dentistry workers on the skills and knowledge they need to become dental assistants.“Our program will help local healthcare employers better serve their communities, while allowing students to graduate debt-free and begin a career in the dental field,” said Karen Morgan, Salt Lake City Dental Assistant School Program Manager.Utah’s newest dental assistant school prepares students to work alongside other professionals in the dental field, through a curriculum that helps students graduate debt-free in 12 weeks. Students participate in onsite, hands-on labs through a local dental partner clinic. They conclude the certification with an 80-hour externship, one that allows learners to work under the direct guidance of experienced dental professionals in Salt Lake City.The goal is to make hands-on dental assistant training accessible while helping students to graduate debt-free and save tens of thousands of dollars compared to traditional training options. To accomplish this goal, Salt Lake City Dental Assistant School offers flexible payment options. Students can choose to pay in full or choose from a variety of plan options. Students can also work with the school to create a custom payment plan that aligns with their budget and needs.By attending Salt Lake City Dental Assistant School, students will grow industry-ready in weeks, developing skills in office sterilization, dental anatomy and physiology, radiography, dental instruments, and digital charting. Additionally, students train on administration skills in billing and coding, maintaining patient electronic health records, and general office management.“It’s an honor to introduce our new dental assistant program to Salt Lake City,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “Our goal is to make education more inclusive and practical, offering students a direct pathway to success in the dental field.”Once students complete their certification through Salt Lake City Dental Assistant School, they’re eligible to find employment in a variety of dental clinics within their community.Learn more about the certification and program curriculum here . Limited seats are available.About Salt Lake City Dental Assistant SchoolSalt Lake City Dental Assistant School educates aspiring dental assistants on the skills and certification they need to become dental assistants. Upon passing the Certified Dental Assistant exam from the Dental Assisting National Board, students receive their CDA certificate.Salt Lake City Dental Assistant School is located at 77 S 700 E, Salt Lake City, UT.About Erik J. Storheim DMD, PC At Erik J. Storheim DMD, PC, their mission is to provide personalized, comprehensive dental care in a welcoming environment. They are committed to building lasting relationships with patients while delivering exceptional services to support lifelong oral health.About ZollegeZollege was founded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, a dentist who found it difficult to find properly trained dental assistants to hire. Since then, Zollege has grown to operate 140 campuses across the United States, in partnership with local doctors and dentists. Each year, they help 6,000 students graduate debt-free and find success in dental and medical assistant careers.

