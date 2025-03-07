Simantinee Roy and Spotlife Studio’s Empowering Initiative for Women in Music Ahead of International Women’s Day

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful move to uplift and amplify female voices in the music industry, acclaimed Indian American artist and creative entrepreneur Simantinee Roy is calling on women to join her creative platform, Spotlife Studio , as part of a special initiative leading up to International Women’s Day. This initiative is a heartfelt invitation for female musical artists to step into the spotlight, share their talent, and break barriers within the music industry.A dynamic force in both the artistic and corporate worlds, Simantinee Roy is a rare blend of intellect, resilience, and artistic brilliance. She has a diploma in Indian Classical Music (Sangeet Visharad), a former All India Radio artist, Simantinee is a Civil Engineer with an M.Tech in Urban Planning and MBA. She has seamlessly navigated two seemingly disparate industries—corporate strategy and music—demonstrating an unparalleled ability to innovate, lead, and create transformative opportunities. A celebrated performer who has graced some of North America’s largest stages alongside Bollywood legends like Bappi Lahiri, Shaan, Shreya Ghoshal, Nora Fatehi and Sajid- Wajid, to name a few, she is also a lymphoma cancer survivor, a beauty pageant titleholder, and a corporate leader recognized among the top women in her field as a thought leader. Her ability to navigate and excel across multiple domains has made her a beacon of hope and inspiration for many.“As a woman of South Asian origin, I understand the challenges and the grit it takes to break into the music industry. With Spotlife Studio, I hope to create a space where women can find their voice, share their stories, and avoid some of the struggles I faced during my own journey,” says Simantinee Roy.Through Spotlife Studio, Simantinee has already made waves in the music industry. In May 2023, she announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Saregama, India’s oldest and most prestigious music label, launching Saregama Openstage in North America. In less than six months, this initiative has launched over 100 South Asian talents, offering them a global platform to shine. Now, she’s extending that same opportunity specifically to female artists, creating a nurturing environment for women to thrive and be celebrated.The initiative seeks to provide women with access to mentorship, recording and publishing with Spotlife Studio Records, and hopes to build a community that understands the nuances of their journey. Whether they are singers, songwriters, producers, or instrumentalists, women are encouraged to reach out and become part of Spotlife Studio’s growing network.This call to action comes at a pivotal time, as the music industry continues to evolve, with more female voices breaking through and reshaping the landscape. Simantinee hopes this initiative will accelerate that progress and foster a new generation of empowered, fearless women in music.Simantinee’s personal story is one of triumph and unwavering determination. From her early days as Miss East India and Miss Tripura (India) to becoming an artist who has trended on the iTunes Hindi Pop charts and performed at iconic events like the Gaana Music Festival and the North American Bengali Conference, she has consistently used her platform to uplift others. She was among five Indian Americans invited to a private reception with the First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, further showcasing her influence and dedication to community impact.Female musical artists interested in being part of this initiative are encouraged to inquire directly with Spotlife Studio by emailing talent@spotlifestudio.com. Whether they are emerging talents or seasoned performers looking for a new space to grow, this is an opportunity to connect with a vibrant, supportive network that believes in the power of women in music.Let this International Women’s Day be the start of something extraordinary — a celebration of resilience, creativity, and the boundless potential of women in the arts.

