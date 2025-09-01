Cirrus recertified to ISO27001:2022, reaffirming its commitment to information security in online assessments

Cirrus Assessment logo Cirrus Assessment - Dashboard

“Security isn’t just a box we tick at Cirrus, it’s a promise we make to every candidate and every organisation that puts their trust in us.” ” — Ela Slutski, Managing Director of Cirrus Assessment

UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cirrus Assessment has renewed its ISO27001 certification, the world’s leading information security standard, and now also meets the updated 2022 version. This milestone confirms Cirrus’ long-standing dedication to safeguarding data and protecting the integrity of high-stakes digital exams.The ISO framework is the world’s benchmark for information security. The latest 2022 version introduces stronger focus on cloud resilience, supply chain security and data privacy, all essential for online assessments. Meeting this updated standard demonstrates Cirrus’ commitment to continuous improvement and readiness for modern security challenges. In the context of online assessments, where sensitive personal data and life-changing exam outcomes are at stake, robust information security is essential to protect learners and maintain trust in the system.“Security isn’t just a box we tick at Cirrus, it’s a promise we make to every candidate and every organisation that puts their trust in us,” said Ela Slutski, Managing Director of Cirrus Assessment. “Exams change lives and learners deserve to know their hard work and personal details are protected. Achieving the latest ISO27001 standard shows we’re not only meeting expectations but staying ahead of them so our customers and their candidates can focus on success, not security.”Cirrus’ commitment is not only strategic but also deeply embedded in its day-to-day operations.“ISO27001 is not just about passing an audit, it is about embedding security into everything we do,” said Willem Tibosch, Chief Information Security Officer at Cirrus Assessment. “From how we design our platform to how we train our people, information security is part of our culture.”Recertification was granted following a rigorous external audit which validated that Cirrus’ systems, processes and controls meet the strictest global requirements for safeguarding information.For customers, this recertification provides assurance that every assessment is delivered on a platform that protects sensitive data and ensures fairness for candidates. It also safeguards the integrity of exam processes, giving awarding bodies and universities confidence that their reputation is protected. Looking ahead, Cirrus will continue to anticipate new security challenges and support partners in meeting the highest standards of integrity.About Cirrus AssessmentCirrus specialises in high-performance online assessments with guaranteed stability, industry-leading security and dedicated support: no stress, no surprises, just certainty. As assessment specialists, exams are our sole focus. This expertise allows us to work as true partners with organisations, delivering assessments tailored to their needs.With ISO 27001:2022 certification, 99.9% uptime and a future-ready platform, we protect exam integrity today while ensuring customers are ready for tomorrow. Our customers span awarding bodies, professional testing organisations and universities across the world. Every exam counts, and together we create assessments that open doors and give every test-taker the chance to succeed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.