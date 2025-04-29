Cirrus Assessment to showcase AI-powered item generation at LEARNTEC 2025

Screenshot of the Cirrus platform highlighting the Cirrus Assist AI authoring tool, which helps users create and refine multiple-choice questions with options to generate titles, distractors, and feedback.

Cirrus Assist - Multiple Choice Question

Cirrus Assessment logo

Cirrus Assessment logo

With Cirrus Assist, we’re not just integrating AI, we’re enhancing the entire assessment process. This tool is built for real-world exams, where accuracy, fairness, and control are non-negotiable.”
— Ela Slutski, Managing Director, Cirrus Assessment
UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cirrus Assessment, a leader in online high-stakes testing, has officially unveiled Cirrus Assist, a groundbreaking AI-powered item generation suite. Fully integrated into the Cirrus platform, this new feature empowers awarding bodies and educators to create high-quality exam content faster, without sacrificing rigour or control.

Attendees at LEARNTEC 2025 can experience Cirrus Assist first-hand during live demonstrations on 6 and 7 May at 11:00 CEST, Hall 2, Stand N25.

“With Cirrus Assist, we’re not just integrating AI, we’re enhancing the entire assessment process,” said Ela Slutski, Managing Director at Cirrus. “This tool is built for real-world exams, where accuracy, fairness, and control are non-negotiable. It supports exam authors at every step, without replacing their expertise.”

Cirrus Assist acts as a secure, intelligent co-author within the familiar Cirrus Library. It supports authors throughout the item development process, from brainstorming and structuring questions to working from existing materials.

The assistant offers:
- Open-ended chat for ideation, refinement, and best-practice advice
- Guided item creation with prompts for topic, difficulty, structure, and marking
- Extraction from raw content, transforming course material into draft questions in seconds

Cirrus Assist also improves the candidate experience, generating instant, pedagogically sound feedback for each answer. This helps learners understand not just what’s correct, but why, reinforcing learning and building confidence.

Because Cirrus Assist connects with the organisation’s own AI subscription, all data stays securely within their environment, ensuring privacy, compliance and full control.

Cirrus Assist strengthens one of the most critical stages of the assessment process: authoring. For organisations that rely on Cirrus, every exam plays a vital role, qualifying professionals, certifying knowledge, or advancing education. By streamlining item creation without compromising quality, Cirrus Assist helps teams produce better exams, faster, enabling subject matter experts to focus on what matters most: creating fair, meaningful, and defensible assessments.

About Cirrus Assessment
Cirrus Assessment is a fast-growing SaaS company based in Utrecht, The Netherlands, specialising in high-stakes online testing. Since 2013, we’ve supported awarding bodies, professional testing organisations and higher education institutions in delivering reliable and secure assessments. We believe success comes through partnership. That’s why we work closely with every organisation to understand their needs, support their goals and provide the tools and expertise to create assessments that build trust, reduce stress and open doors.

Dani van Weert
Cirrus Assessment
+31 30 743 0149
email us here

Cirrus Assist

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cirrus Assessment to showcase AI-powered item generation at LEARNTEC 2025

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Dani van Weert
Cirrus Assessment
+31 30 743 0149
Company/Organization
Cirrus Assessment
Lange Viestraat 2b
Utrecht, 3511 BK
Netherlands
+31 30 743 0149
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Cirrus Assessment is committed to simplifying the e-assessment experience with exceptional support and customer service that removes the stress from online exams. Our end-to-end online exam platform streamlines every aspect of the assessment process—from booking and creation to delivery, marking, analysis and credentialing. Educators can develop superior exams with sophisticated question types, structured blueprints, and comprehensive psychometric analysis. As a leader in high-stakes exam security, Cirrus integrates advanced anti-cheating technology, boasts ISO 27001 certification, and maintains 99.9% uptime.

Website

More From This Author
Cirrus Assessment to showcase AI-powered item generation at LEARNTEC 2025
Cirrus Assessment Supports McMaster University's Unique Approach to Training the Next Generation of Physicians
Cirrus Assessment Appoints Ela Slutski as New MD to Lead Customer-Centric Growth
View All Stories From This Author