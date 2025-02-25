Cirrus Assessment Supports McMaster University's Unique Approach to Training the Next Generation of Physicians

Cirrus Assessment logo Cirrus Assessment - Dashboard

UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cirrus Assessment has transformed how assessments are managed and delivered at the Michael G. DeGroote School of Medicine, McMaster University . Known for its innovative approach to medical education, McMaster recently contracted Cirrus to better support the dynamic needs of its undergraduate medical education program.Cirrus is a cloud-based e-assessment platform designed to simplify and streamline the delivery of high-quality educational assessments. Intuitive and user-friendly, Cirrus makes it easy for educators to manage assessments and for students to focus on demonstrating their knowledge. Its flexibility makes it ideal for institutions like McMaster, where dynamic teaching models and frequent assessments are essential.Ela Slutski, Managing Director at Cirrus Assessment, said, “We are delighted to work with McMaster University and support their mission of delivering forward-thinking medical education. Cirrus’ flexibility, ease of use, and commitment to excellent customer support make it an ideal platform for institutions that value both innovation and user experience.”Home to one of Canada’s only two accelerated 3-year MD pathways, McMaster’s medical programme is designed to address the country’s critical shortage of primary care physicians. The programme uses a unique pedagogical model that focuses on small-group learning and frequent programmatic assessments. Rather than relying on high-stakes exams, these assessments identify knowledge gaps and guide students toward mastering the skills and information they need to succeed as confident, competent physicians. This approach demands a flexible and efficient assessment platform.“Cirrus allows us to focus on teaching and mentorship by making assessments far more efficient to set up and manage,” said Dr. Quang Ngo, Chair, Student Assessment, McMaster University. “For example, what used to take several hours can now be completed in just 30 minutes, freeing up valuable time to focus on our students’ success. The intuitive interface also ensures a smooth experience for both faculty and students, which is essential to our programme.”The move to Cirrus was completed with minimal disruption. In just two months, more than 700 medical students, faculty members, and administrative staff were trained and fully onboarded to the system. By the end of this period, 15 assessments had been delivered across more than 130 schedules. Supported by Cirrus’ proactive customer support and customised training resources, the transition was straightforward even for busy tutors who are also practising physicians. Students have also benefited from Cirrus’ intuitive platform, which ensures they can focus on learning and demonstrating knowledge without being distracted by technical hurdles.About Cirrus AssessmentCirrus Assessment is committed to simplifying the e-assessment experience with exceptional support and customer service that removes the stress from online exams. Our end-to-end online exam platform streamlines every aspect of the assessment process - from booking and creation to delivery, marking, analysis and credentialing. Educators can develop superior exams with sophisticated question types, structured blueprints, and comprehensive psychometric analysis. As a leader in high-stakes exam security, Cirrus integrates advanced anti-cheating technology, boasts ISO 27001 certification, and maintains 99.9% uptime. https://cirrusassessment.com/

