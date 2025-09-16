Global Business Pages Introduces “Verified Badge Program” to Boost Trust and Credibility for Small Businesses Worldwide
Verified profiles now help entrepreneurs build trust, secure deals, and stand out — all for just $1.30/year.
At no additional cost beyond the $1.30/year listing fee, businesses that complete key profile fields and undergo basic verification checks will receive a GBP Verified Badge — boosting credibility and search priority on the platform.
“Trust is the new currency in global trade,” said Vincent Theophil, CEO of GlobalBusinessPages.com. “The Verified Badge gives small businesses in every corner of the world the digital equivalent of a firm handshake.”
What Is the GBP Verified Badge?
The badge appears on a business’s public profile and signals to potential customers, buyers, and partners that the business has been:
Registered with valid information
Reviewed for authenticity by GBP moderators or local partners
Actively managing its profile and updates
Verified businesses also receive:
Priority placement in search results
Access to exclusive promotional opportunities
Digital badge for their own website or social media
Increased visibility in buyer filters and partner searches
Designed for the Underserved, Built for Everyone
The Verified Badge Program is especially useful for:
Rural businesses seeking national or global customers
Women-led or minority-owned businesses needing visibility boosts
Artisans, farmers, freelancers, and family-run shops without a strong online presence
NGOs and cooperatives looking to showcase trustworthiness to donors and partners
“This program is for the street vendor in Nairobi, the spice merchant in Kerala, the eco-designer in Medellín — anyone who needs to be seen and believed,” added Theophil.
How It Works
Register your business at: www.GlobalBusinessPages.com/Register
Complete at least 40 out of 50 profile fields
Upload a valid business ID or registration certificate (where applicable)
Submit for review — approval typically within 3-5 business days
Once approved, the blue Verified Badge will appear next to your profile name across search results and directories.
Rooted in Integrity
Inspired by Proverbs 22:1 — “A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches” — Global Business Pages aims to empower businesses not just with visibility, but with integrity.
“This isn’t about big tech. This is about big trust,” said Theophil. “A dollar-thirty shouldn’t buy a cheap listing — it should buy you global belief.”
Join the Movement. Get Verified. Be Seen.
Register in under 5 minutes at: www.GlobalBusinessPages.com/Register
A business directory and yellow pages
For partnership inquiries, contact:
contact@globalbusinesspages.com
Subject line: Verified Partner Program
Vincent Theophil
Global Business Pages
+1 804-859-0786
email us here
