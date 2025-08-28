Pullman Kinshasa Grand Hotel: Serving and Acting with Awareness for a Sustainable Future

Pullman Kinshasa Grand Hotel

Green Globe has awarded the Pullman Kinshasa Grand Hotel in the Democratic Republic of Congo its inaugural certification.

On behalf of the entire team, I would like to say that we are all very proud of achieving our first Green Globe certification.” — Sustainability Leader, Urielle N’Sele

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe has awarded the Pullman Kinshasa Grand Hotel in the Democratic Republic of Congo its inaugural certification. With spectacular views of the Congo River, Pullman Kinshasa Grand Hotel is located in the heart of the diplomatic and business district, close to the downtown area. Just a short drive away lies the Kinshasa museum and Académie des Beaux-Arts, Our Lady of the Congo Cathedral and the main market.“On behalf of the entire team, I would like to say that we are all very proud of achieving our first Green Globe certification. Pullman Kinshasa embraces sustainability through innovation and resilience. Despite local ingrained norms that contribute to pollution and supply chain challenges, creativity has been key in finding eco-friendly solutions. Solidarity has played a crucial role in overcoming obstacles, allowing the hotel to achieve its green goals and drive positive change for the community. Guests and partners are warmly invited to join this journey toward a more sustainable future,” said Sustainability Leader, Urielle N’Sele.Pullman Kinshasa Grand Hotel has demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainable hospitality and social responsibility through implementation of green initiatives both within the property and beyond in the local community. Impactful actions have led to positive outcomes in the hotel’s sustainable operations, ongoing support of the local Congolese art scene and the creation of a unique Pullman Bopeto approach.Ethics and Sustainable Training: Leading the Way in Responsible HospitalityPullman Kinshasa has proudly pioneered ethical and sustainable practices since 2022. In 2024, in line with the Accor Group’s sustainability training program - School for Change - the hotel focused on energy and resource optimization, successfully issuing 232 certificates. This achievement together with its ongoing HACCP training for food safety demonstrates a firm commitment to leading the way in responsible hospitality. These initiatives significantly reduce the property’s environmental impact while ensuring exceptional quality and safety. Furthermore, consistent Standard Operational Procedures (SOP) have driven a remarkable 75% improvement across the property. Building on its Green Globe certification with a compliance score of 84% and Safe Hotel certification, Pullman Kinshasa Grand Hotel is pioneering the integration of eco-responsible principles into all staff training setting a new standard in sustainable hospitality.The Artist Playground Pullman: A Trendsetting Celebration of Congolese ArtPullman Kinshasa Grand Hotel is thrilled to be amongst trendsetters in creating a vibrant platform for Kinshasa's incredible artists through The Artist Playground Pullman. Every quarter, in partnership with the Symphony of Arts, the hotel proudly showcases local talent, from sculptors to painters. Symphony of the Arts (Symphonie des Arts) is comprised of an enchanting tropical garden and gallery with more than 300 exhibitors dedicated to supporting Congolese artists. Reflecting Pullman Kinshasa Grand Hotel’s elegance, the thoughtfully curated exhibitions recently celebrated the unique 'sapologie' culture. Sapologie is a Congolese cultural movement centered around a love of fashion and stylishness in Kinshasa.The Made in Congo Exhibition initiative is another true passion, with the Symphony acting as a supportive agent for the innovative local art scene. In past exhibitions, the hotel has fostered inspiring collaborations with artists such as Jean-Paul Kyagu (Patchwork and Léosapeur), Zola Kudimbana (wood sculpture) and Mafuta (paintings celebrating women). The Academy of Fine Arts Vital also provides workspaces for the local artists to flourish when creating individual art pieces.Pullman Kinshasa Bopeto: Moving towards a Cleaner Future TogetherInspired by Kinshasa's own Kin Bopeto movement, Pullman Kinshasa Bopeto was born from the innovative spirit of World Clean-up Day. Kin Bopeto is a program in Kinshasa, the capital of the DRC, with the aim to clean up the city. Likewise, with a focus on the benefits of a cleaner environment, the Pullman Bopeto initiative has led to implementation of weekly hygiene and equipment care practices to foster increased awareness and shared expertise among staff members. Looking ahead, the hotel is committed to even greater impact through enhanced communication, clearer signage, and intensified training especially in maintaining vital equipment. The hotel’s vision is to continue leading the way towards a healthier and more productive environment for all.ContactAnastasia TheysCommunications ManagerPullman Kinshasa Grand Hotel4 Avenue BatetelaBP 9535 – Kinshasa – Democratic Republic of CongoT: +243 (0) 852647 355E: Anastasia.theys@accor.com.PULLMANHOTELS.COM –ALL.ACCOR.COM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.