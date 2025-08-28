TechBehemoths Data Reveals 2025 IT Service Demand: Web Development and AI Lead

Clients worldwide prioritize proven expertise, responsive communication, and flexible delivery as critical in choosing IT partners

BERLIN, GERMANY, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechBehemoths , a global platform that connects companies with IT service providers, today published new information on the demand for digital projects in 2025. Based on 500 responses obtained from business leaders and decision-makers from multiple companies in various geographies, the survey reveals what type of projects - accompanied by which services - are trending, where customer needs are most felt, which countries require them, and which criteria matter most when selecting the suppliers.Key Findings of the TechBehemoths Reporta) Most Requested Services: Web Development – 13.9%- Mobile App Development – 10.7%- Artificial Intelligence – 10.3%- Software Development – 8.3%- Cybersecurity – 7.3%- Marketing & Design services also ranked highly (Advertising & Marketing – 8.3%, Web Design – 7.9%, UX/UI – 5.1%)The TechBehemoths report’s data showed that the web remains the dominant service area, while artificial intelligence is gaining ground. Web and software development services continue to capture the majority of digital projects requested by clients, but interest in artificial intelligence has also increased, indicating a clear shift towards automation and smarter technologies.b) Niche Focus Areas: Smaller but notable demands include Google Ads, Influencer Advertising, Facebook Advertising, and Microsoft SharePoint.This means that, in addition to the basic and highly demanded services, smaller, but still relevant market demands have also emerged. The listed elements show that there is also a segment of customers looking for more niche solutions, related to digital promotion or specific platforms.c) Who Responded: CEOs (40%), Directors (37%), and Founders (23%) represented the largest share, underscoring that decisions on service providers are often made at the executive level.Of the total respondents to the survey, most were executives, and this “underscores” the fact that decisions related to the choice of IT service providers are usually made at the executive level, that is, by people in management, not by mid-level or junior employees. Therefore, the data shows that the selection of IT partners is a strategic decision, made directly by company leaders.d) Geographic Demand: The highest demand originated from the United Kingdom, China, and the United Arab Emirates, with strong activity also in Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Iraq.The survey outlines expansion into emerging markets. South Africa, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia are joining traditional IT hubs as strong sources of demand, signaling a broader global diversification of the digital economy.Another key dynamic that will shape the IT services market in 2025 is that decision-making challenges remain. Businesses report difficulty:- evaluating and comparing providers;- validating expertise and credibility;- managing budget constraints.These pain points directly affect how companies select and evaluate IT partners.What Clients Value MostWhen asked about key selection criteria, respondents pointed to:- Portfolios and reviews as the strongest indicators of trust.- Budget is a top concern, particularly for small and medium businesses.- Clear communication and delivery speed as essential for project success.- Technical expertise and flexibility for more complex engagements.What This Means for the IT MarketThe findings of the survey conducted by TechBehemoths provide a clear message: in 2025, companies are not only looking for innovative digital solutions and superlative technical skills, but also for partners they can trust and find support. Regardless of the fact that technologies such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity are now gaining ground, companies continue to prioritize proven expertise, value transparent communication, and demand on-time delivery.The ideal formula for many complex projects consists of: the technological set and expertise of the team + soft skills, which play a significant role in the outcome of the collaboration between the client and the provider. These factors remain decisive in shaping IT providers that stand out in a competitive global market.About TechBehemothsTechBehemoths is a German platform that connects real projects with 53,684 IT companies in 143 countries and 7,277 cities. By bridging the gap between demand and supply of IT services, TechBehemoths helps companies find reliable partners in software development, artificial intelligence, design, and additional technology solutions.

