Jeff Novotny Releases New Absurdist Humor Collection, I Can’t Wait to Never Do That Again

Cover of I Can’t Wait to Never Do That Again by Jeff Novotny, an absurdist humor collection exploring chaos and flawed logic.

Dark comedy told by naive, literal narrators as ordinary moments spiral into chaos through flawed logic and skewed language.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Jeff Novotny’s second comedy book, I Can’t Wait to Never Do That Again, is a decidedly unconventional volume of humor. This eclectic collection features a series of one-liners, anecdotes, and illustrations in which normal situations spiral into chaos through comical, often shocking misunderstandings. Each story provides a glimpse into a world governed by flawed logic and bizarre interpretations of reality.Configured like a joke book but with a unique style, Novotny’s work abandons traditional narrative in favor of an episodic journey where the familiar is turned upside down. The humor is driven by the extreme naivete of its narrators, whose misinterpretations of language create unexpectedly chaotic outcomes. Topics skewered in this volume include airports, customer service, therapy, and ethnic food. The storytelling also takes on an additional dimension through meta-humorous footnotes that provide extra commentary and insight.Fans of absurdist comedy in the vein of Demetri Martin and Steven Wright will find much to appreciate. The author’s sharp wit is on full display as he finds humor in the juxtaposition of light and dark elements. Novotny muses, "So much of the humor I see and hear nowadays simply isn't very funny; I think readers who identify with this type of unusual, off-kilter humor will find this book unique and thoroughly refreshing."I Can’t Wait to Never Do That Again is now available on Amazon Barnes & Noble , and other major retailers.About the AuthorJeff Novotny is an author and jazz composer based in Phoenix, Arizona. I Can’t Wait to Never Do That Again is his second book and a follow-up to his debut, The Man in the Van, both under the Staten House imprint. Novotny holds a Master’s degree in jazz composition, and his genre-defying music has been showcased internationally.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.