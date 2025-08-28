Small Arms Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 4.8% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Small Arms Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Small Arms Market?

The market size of small arms has experienced significant growth in the recent past. It is projected to elevate from $8.87 billion in 2024 to $9.32 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth observed in the historical period can be traced back to the rising popularity of shooting sports and recreational hunting. In addition, other factors are increased government efforts towards military modernization, a surge in terrorist activities and insurgencies, the pressing need for revamping law enforcement agencies, and an uptick in the acquisition of small arms by private security agencies.

The market size for small arms is projected to witness consistent growth in the coming years. It is anticipated to rise to $11.25 billion in 2029 with a 4.8% CAGR. The growth during the forecast period can be linked to factors such as increased global defense spending, a surge in demand for personal protection firearms among civilians, an escalation in geopolitical tensions and regional conflicts, wider acceptance of modernized small arms by the military, and an increasing need for lightweight and modular weapons. Key trends in the forecast period encompass progress in lightweight materials for improved weapon mobility, creation of modular weapon systems for versatile operations, enhancements in recoil reduction technologies, incorporation of biometric and RFID-based user verification systems, and advancements in precision engineering and manufacturing processes.

Download a free sample of the small arms market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25567&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Small Arms Market?

The escalating levels of terrorist threats are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the small arms market. Such threats, often stemmed from political instability, are premeditated signs of violence aimed at promoting fear and furthering extremist pursuits. The growth of extremist factions and the execution of their attacks are facilitated by this instability. Small arms, due to their quick deployment and excellent mobility, are crucial for defense and security units addressing these threats. They facilitate swift and accurate responses in high-stakes situations, thereby bolstering public security and the effectiveness of counterterrorism measures. For instance, as reported by the US-based Institute for Economics & Peace in March 2023, the average fatalities per terrorist attack increased to 1.7 in 2022, a rise from 1.3 deaths in 2021. Consequently, these escalating terrorist threats are contributing to the expansion of the small arms market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Small Arms Market?

Major players in the Small Arms Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thales Group

• Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.

• SIG Sauer GmbH & Co. KG

• Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc.

• FN Browning Group

• Heckler & Koch GmbH

• Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC

• GLOCK Ges.m.b.H.

• Fabbrica d'Armi Pietro Beretta S.p.A.

• Accuracy International Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Small Arms Industry?

The small arms market is witnessing a shift towards the development of technologically advanced solutions by major participating firms. These advanced solutions include computer-aided small arms systems enhancing target accuracy, bolstering situational awareness, and integrating seamlessly with modern battlefield networks. Essentially, a computerized small arms system is a firearm that is equipped with digital technologies such as electronic targeting, fire control systems, real-time data collection, and communication capabilities. For example, in April 2024, Israel Weapon Industries Ltd., a company based in Israel that specializes in the production of arms, introduced a new system named Arbel. This system enhances lethality, accuracy, and survivability up to threefold, enabling soldiers to accurately hit transient targets and diminishing errors even when under stress or fatigue. Furthermore, it ensures efficient use of ammunition and decreases the need for intensive training, while maintaining the weapon's full functionality even when the computerized system is compromised.

What Segments Are Covered In The Small Arms Market Report?

The small arms market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Pistol, Revolver, Rifles, Shotgun, Machine Gun, Other Types

2) By Firing System: Gas-Operated, Recoil-Operated, Manual

3) By Mode Of Operation: Semi-Automatic, Automatic

4) By Technology: Guided, Unguided

5) By End Use Sector: Defense, Military, Law Enforcement, Civil And Commercial, Sporting, Hunting, Self-defense, Other End Use Sectors

Subsegments:

1) By Pistol: Semi-Automatic Pistols, Automatic Pistols, Single-Shot Pistols

2) By Revolver: Single-Action Revolvers, Double-Action Revolvers

3) By Rifles: Bolt-Action Rifles, Automatic Rifles, Semi-Automatic Rifles

4) By Shotgun: Pump-Action Shotguns, Double-Barrel Shotguns, Semi-Automatic Shotguns

5) By Machine Gun: Light Machine Guns (Lmg), Heavy Machine Guns (Hmg), Medium Machine Guns (Mmg)

6) By Other Types: Submachine Guns, Carbines, Assault Rifles

View the full small arms market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/small-arms-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Small Arms Market?

In 2024, North America led the small arms market, and by 2025, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth. The Small Arms Global Market Report 2025 includes comprehensive data on several regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Small Arms Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

C Arms Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/c-arms-global-market-report

Pitman Arms Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pitman-arms-global-market-report

Robotic Arm Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/robotic-arm-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.