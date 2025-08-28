Demand for Rocket Structure Integrity Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $1.6 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Rocket Structure Integrity Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the rocket structure integrity market has experienced remarkable growth. There's projected growth from $1.11 billion in 2024 to $1.19 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include the increase in satellite launch missions, surging demand for military-grade launch vehicles, the evolution of composite material usage, failures sparked by structural fatigue, and the preliminary acceptance of finite element analysis.

The market size for rocket structure integrity is predicted to witness significant expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a worth of $1.60 billion by 2029, at a 7.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This surge during the forecast period is due to factors such as the increasing intricacy of multi-stage rockets, the surge in commercial space voyages, a rise in the need for reusable launch vehicles, tighter safety and quality norms, and the necessity for airframes that are both lighter and more durable. The forecast period is also characterized by major trends such as advancement in composite material technology, novel developments in structural health monitoring systems, progress in additive manufacturing for the aerospace sector, investment in smart sensor research and development, and the use of digital twins for testing procedures.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Rocket Structure Integrity Market Landscape?

The escalation in space exploration operations is predicted to bolster the growth of the rocket structure integrity market. The term space exploration activities denotes the scientific investigations, technological advancements, and business opportunities beyond Earth, made possible through assignments, research, and space-based procedures. The surge in space exploration activities is a byproduct of the increasing need for sophisticated communication and Earth monitoring satellites, which enable worldwide connectivity, environmental observation, and heightened security. Rocket structure integrity backs these activities by confirming durability under severe launch and flight circumstances, which boosts mission success. These operations reduce structural failures through comprehensive pre-launch assessment, thereby enhancing the overall safety and dependability of launch vehicles. As an example, in September 2023, Novaspace, a consultancy firm from France specializing in the space industry stated that the worldwide government expenditure on space exploration hit $26 billion in 2023, projected to rise almost to $33 billion by 2032. As a result, the rocket structure integrity market is expanding due to the increasing space exploration operations. The growth rate of the rocket structure integrity market is predicted to increase due to the rising frequency of satellite launches. When we say satellite launches, we are referring to the act of sending man-made satellites into space utilizing launchers or rockets. The mounting demand for satellite launches can be attributed to the increasing requirement for global connectivity as more areas require dependable internet access provided via satellite-based broadband services. Rocket structure integrity helps in ensuring steadiness and strength under harsh launch forces during these satellite launches and safeguards payloads during ascent. It improves mission success by lessening structural breakdowns, enabling accurate satellite deployment, and certifying operational efficiency. For instance, in September 2022, the Government Accountability Office, a US-based government agency, reported that there were almost 5,500 active satellites in orbit, anticipated to launch an additional 58,000 by 2030. Hence, the growth of rocket structure integrity market is fueled by increasing space exploration activities.

Who Are The Top Players In The Rocket Structure Integrity Market?

Major players in the Rocket Structure Integrity Global Market Report 2025 include:

- RTX Corporation

- Airbus SE

- Boeing Company

- Lockheed Martin Corporation

- Northrop Grumman Corporation

- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

- BAE Systems plc

- L3Harris Technologies Inc.

- Baker Hughes Company

- Thales Group

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Rocket Structure Integrity Industry?

Significant players in the rocket structure integrity market are concentrating their efforts on the creation of state-of-the-art products, including vibration simulation systems. Their objective is to boost structural reliability, lessen the time required for testing, and guarantee launch safety. Vibration simulation systems are cutting-edge testing environments that mirror the strong acoustic and vibrational stresses encountered during rocket launches, thus ensuring the safety and dependability of spacecraft components. For instance, ETS Solutions, a renowned environmental and vibration testing firm in the US, unveiled a 700 kN electrodynamic vibration test system in February 2023. This system, featuring two 350 kN shakers armed with multiple-input-multiple-output (MIMO) vibration control and phase synchronization, accurately emulates realistic flight conditions. It was used in the testing of the CZ-5 rocket's instrument cabin, effectively ensuring its structural integrity under real launch stresses. This kind of setup allows engineers to locate and rectify potential points of failure before they become major issues, therefore reducing mission risks and boosting the reliability of the launch vehicle during liftoff and ascent.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Rocket Structure Integrity Market

The rocket structure integrity market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Materials, Fasteners, Sensors, Software, Other Components

2) By Testing Type: Static Testing, Dynamic Testing, Fatigue Testing, Other Testing Types

3) By Application: Commercial Space, Military And Defense, Research And Development, Other Applications

4) By End User: Aerospace Companies, Government Agencies, Research Institutions, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Materials: Composite Materials, Metal Alloys, Ceramic Matrix Composites, Thermal Protection Materials, Polymer Matrix Composites

2) By Fasteners: Bolts And Screws, Rivets, Clamps, Inserts, Locking Devices

3) By Sensors: Strain Gauges, Accelerometers, Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Acoustic Emission Sensors

4) By Software: Structural Analysis Software, Health Monitoring Software, Finite Element Analysis Tools, Simulation Software, Data Visualization Tools

5) By Other Components: Load Bearing Frames, Vibration Dampers, Coupling Devices, Structural Joints, Support Fixtures

View the full rocket structure integrity market report:



Rocket Structure Integrity Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for rocket structure integrity, as highlighted in the Rocket Structure Integrity Global Market Report 2025. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, and presents the anticipated growth trends for the leading region.

