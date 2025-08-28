Space Data Analytics Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Space Data Analytics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Space Data Analytics Market?

The space data analytics market size has seen a swift surge in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $2.94 billion in 2024 to $3.37 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The significant growth noted in the historic timeframe is connected to the surge in satellite launches, infrastructure investment expansion in space, growing demand for Earth observation, enlargement of government-initiated space programs, and an increase in reliance on geospatial intelligence.

In the coming years, the size of the space data analytics market is poised for accelerated growth, expected to reach $5.74 billion in 2029 with a 14.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth during the projected period is attributable to several factors such as the escalating adoption of artificial intelligence, heightened demand for instant analytics, the surge in commercial space applications, the proliferation of cloud-based platforms, and the rise in public-private partnerships in space development activities. Key trends forecasted during this period encompass progress in satellite sensor technology, breakthroughs in data combination methods, advancements in edge computing, R&D in machine learning algorithms, and the enhancement of integrated analytics platforms.

Download a free sample of the space data analytics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25588&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Space Data Analytics Global Market Growth?

The upswing in the frequency of satellite launches is forecasted to fuel the advancement of the space data analytics market onwards. Essentially, satellite launches involve placing spacecraft into Earth's orbit, a phenomenon that has escalated considerably recently. The swell in these launches can be attributed to the escalating need for worldwide broadband connectivity. Both government institutions and private organizations are amplifying their respective satellite constellations swiftly in order to provide high-speed internet access to areas that are globally underserved or remote. Space data analytics facilitates satellite launches by lessening operational hazards and enhancing the likelihood of mission accomplishment. To exemplify, in November 2023, the U.S. International Trade Commission, an agency of the US federal government, stated that the count of global space launches had risen from 186 in 2022 to 197 in 2023. Hence, the augmentation in the number of satellite launches is propelling growth in the space data analytics market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Space Data Analytics Market?

Major players in the Space Data Analytics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Airbus Defence and Space

• Maxar Technologies Inc.

• ICEYE Oy

• Planet Labs PBC

• Spire Global Inc.

• BlackSky Technology Inc.

• Capella Space Corp.

• Axelspace Corporation

• HawkEye 360 Inc.

• Kayrros SAS

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Space Data Analytics Market?

Leading companies in the space data analytics market are concentrating on cutting-edge technologies such as sophisticated weather modeling to deliver accurate, location-specific predictions for crucial sectors. The refined weather modeling method merges satellite-based atmospheric data with exclusive geophysical measures to recreate hyperlocal weather patterns with suitable spatial and temporal resolution. For instance, Spire Global, Inc., a U.S.-based firm specializing in space data and analytics, unveiled a High-Resolution Weather Forecast in November 2023. This tailored regional forecasting service is geared towards the energy and commodity markets. It uses data from the company's satellite constellation and proprietary radio occultation (RO) technology to provide forecasts that can be customized up to six days in advance with a resolution that can be as high as 1 kilometer, covering any location globally. Its main features are superior data assimilation, high accuracy, adjustable customization, and round-the-clock meteorologist support. This tool is developed to assist industries in managing weather-related risks and streamlining market choices.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Space Data Analytics Market Report?

The space data analytics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Application: Satellite Imagery Analysis, Space Traffic Management, Earth Observation, Space Weather Monitoring, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Government, Defense, Commercial, Research Organizations, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Data Processing Software, Image Analysis Software, Predictive Analytics Software, Geospatial Visualization Tools, Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning Platforms, Satellite Tasking And Scheduling Software

2) By Hardware: Ground Station Equipment, Satellite Sensors And Payloads, Data Storage Systems, Edge Computing Devices, High-Performance Computing Infrastructure, Signal Receivers And Antennas

3) By Services: Data Integration And Customization Services, Consulting And Advisory Services, Managed Analytics Services, Data Processing And Interpretation Services, Training And Support Services, Cloud-Based Analytics Services

View the full space data analytics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/space-data-analytics-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Space Data Analytics Industry?

In the 2025 Space Data Analytics Global Market Report, North America emerged as the dominant region for the given year. There is a projection that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. Regions detailed in the report include the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Space Data Analytics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Space Debris Monitoring And Removal Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/space-debris-monitoring-and-removal-global-market-report

Space Technology Spacetech Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/space-technology-spacetech-global-market-report

Spatial Computing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spatial-computing-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.