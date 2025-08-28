CDAO Canada Public Sector 2025 Opens Registration for Premier Government Data & AI Event

Senior Data, Analytics, and AI Leaders from Across Canada to Gather in Ottawa this October

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corinium is proud to announce that registration is now open for CDAO Canada Public Sector 2025, the country’s leading event for data and analytics leaders in government and the broader public sector. The conference will take place October 8-9, 2025, in Ottawa, ON.Register now at: https://cdao-canada-ps.coriniumintelligence.com/register This two-day summit brings together over 150 senior executives and decision-makers from federal, provincial, and municipal governments, healthcare organizations, educational institutions, and Crown corporations. Attendees will explore how data, analytics, and AI are transforming public services and supporting smarter, citizen-focused government.Key Topics Include:Data Governance and Ethics in the Public SectorBuilding a Data-Driven Culture Across AgenciesResponsible AI in Government Decision-MakingData Privacy, Security, and SovereigntyDigital Transformation and Smart Policy InnovationWith speakers from leading government departments and public organizations across Canada, CDAO Canada Public Sector 2025 offers an unparalleled opportunity to exchange insights, network with peers, and explore real-world strategies for data-driven transformation.Free VIP Registration Now Open: Government and public sector professionals can now register for a free VIP pass to attend.Secure your spot today: https://cdao-canada-ps.coriniumintelligence.com/register For any further event information, please contact: inquiries@coriniumintel.com

